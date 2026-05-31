‘Hire and fire club’ – Liverpool accused of abandoning ‘tradition’ and throwing Slot ‘overboard’

Liverpool have been accused of abandoning their ‘tradition’ and throwing Arne Slot ‘overboard’ with their decision to part company with the 47-year-old on Saturday.
The Dutchman has paid the price for a hugely disappointing second season at Anfield in which the Reds – who began the campaign as Premier League champions and favourites to retain the title – just about salvaged Champions League qualification with a stuttering fifth-place finish.
Although there has been widespread calls for FSG to make a change in the dugout, one outspoken columnist from Slot’s homeland has brandished the Merseysiders a ‘hire and fire club’ after yesterday’s seismic news.
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‘Hire and fire’ Liverpool slammed over decision to sack Slot
In an article for De Telegraaf, Marcel van der Kraan wrote (translated from Dutch): ‘The irony in the dismissal of Arne Slot as coach of Liverpool lies in the constant preaching to the outside world about the standards and values of a traditional club. At Anfield, the home of Liverpool FC, everything goes according to tradition.
‘There is a culture where the style of the club should rise above everything else, but that style and culture has been thrown overboard in one fell swoop with the forced departure of the Dutch coach and his entire entourage.’
He added: ‘No trophy in the second year? Then you are not good enough in the eyes of the fans, you get tons of criticism from your own supporters, it explodes on social media and the club does not dare to continue. Liverpool, like other billion–dollar clubs in the Premier League, has become a ‘hire and fire club‘.
‘Liverpool won the Premier League under Slot in the first season to the total surprise of everyone. In nine seasons before that, Klopp managed to do so only once. But lo and behold, a year later he is on the street.’
Van der Kraan expressed further sympathy for Slot by pointing to the serious injuries to summer signings Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, while also opining that Mo Salah ‘hardly performed’ during his final season at Liverpool.
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Another club would probably have sacked Slot much sooner
It may seem callous to some that the 47-year-old has been jettisoned only a year on from winning the Premier League against all expectations, whilst also having to guide his squad through the devastating grief of Diogo Jota’s death.
However, such is the brutal reality of elite sport in 2026 – fuelled by unprecedented podcast and social media discourse – that the Dutchman would likely have been given his marching orders long before now if his fortunes had been mirrored at many other English top-flight clubs.
Would a Chelsea or Manchester United head coach have been given the full season in those circumstances? Even Leicester, the unlikeliest champions of all, showed Claudio Ranieri the door within nine months of him masterminding their extraordinary 2016 title triumph.
FSG have now overseen five coaching changes in their 16-year stewardship at Liverpool, although two of those occurred within the first two years of their takeover, and one was taken voluntarily by Jurgen Klopp.
Aside from the ruthless but not unjustified dismissal of Roy Hodgson in January 2011 after half a season in carge, the Anfield hierarchy tend to be far less trigger-happy than many Premier League rivals.
The time felt right to move on from Slot, under whom the club’s fortunes had nosedived, though he’ll always be appreciated for delivering the top-flight title last year.
Hardly a hire and fire club who have only had 2 managers going on 10 years, bit odd Dutch drivel
Those who is blaming lfc for parting way with slot you don’t know football is a business so if slot is not delivering why keeping him for our team to go forward we need someone who can take the team to anothe level as it was where kloop left and the one who can do that is none than Neglemann not Inaora believe me
When you have to sack the manager within two years it’s mistakes from the top. Hodgson, Dalglish, Rodgers and slot all sacked under FSG. The only Elite manager we’ve had was klopp. Are we a sacking club?
Yes. Take out klopp and four managers have been sacked.
At any Big football club when you spend 450 million and go backwards the manager, coach, takes the blame and gets sacked. The decision to sack Hodgson, Dalglish, Rodgers and slot were the correct decisions, the bigger question is why were they given the job in the first place. FSG didn’t pick Hodgson but they did pick rest.
This is why it’s vital FSG do their homework on the next manager and pick the right manager. With s proven track record at the highest level.
Not Dutch football.
Slot like Erik ten hag looked so good in Dutch football but in the premier league has been found out.
He should have been sacked last December.
Iraolan peliajatus on lähellä Klopin peliajatusta. Hän teki Bournemouthissa upeaa työtä
Sorry we cannot afford to continue the slide with slot. Dutch media or Dutch clubs can hire slot again and keep him in Nederlands for the rest of his career.