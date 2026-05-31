‘Hire and fire club’ – Liverpool accused of abandoning ‘tradition’ and throwing Slot ‘overboard’

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been accused of abandoning their ‘tradition’ and throwing Arne Slot ‘overboard’ with their decision to part company with the 47-year-old on Saturday.

The Dutchman has paid the price for a hugely disappointing second season at Anfield in which the Reds – who began the campaign as Premier League champions and favourites to retain the title – just about salvaged Champions League qualification with a stuttering fifth-place finish.

Although there has been widespread calls for FSG to make a change in the dugout, one outspoken columnist from Slot’s homeland has brandished the Merseysiders a ‘hire and fire club’ after yesterday’s seismic news.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

‘Hire and fire’ Liverpool slammed over decision to sack Slot

In an article for De Telegraaf, Marcel van der Kraan wrote (translated from Dutch): ‘The irony in the dismissal of Arne Slot as coach of Liverpool lies in the constant preaching to the outside world about the standards and values of a traditional club. At Anfield, the home of Liverpool FC, everything goes according to tradition.

‘There is a culture where the style of the club should rise above everything else, but that style and culture has been thrown overboard in one fell swoop with the forced departure of the Dutch coach and his entire entourage.’

He added: ‘No trophy in the second year? Then you are not good enough in the eyes of the fans, you get tons of criticism from your own supporters, it explodes on social media and the club does not dare to continue. Liverpool, like other billion–dollar clubs in the Premier League, has become a ‘hire and fire club‘.

‘Liverpool won the Premier League under Slot in the first season to the total surprise of everyone. In nine seasons before that, Klopp managed to do so only once. But lo and behold, a year later he is on the street.’

Van der Kraan expressed further sympathy for Slot by pointing to the serious injuries to summer signings Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, while also opining that Mo Salah ‘hardly performed’ during his final season at Liverpool.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Another club would probably have sacked Slot much sooner

It may seem callous to some that the 47-year-old has been jettisoned only a year on from winning the Premier League against all expectations, whilst also having to guide his squad through the devastating grief of Diogo Jota’s death.

However, such is the brutal reality of elite sport in 2026 – fuelled by unprecedented podcast and social media discourse – that the Dutchman would likely have been given his marching orders long before now if his fortunes had been mirrored at many other English top-flight clubs.

Would a Chelsea or Manchester United head coach have been given the full season in those circumstances? Even Leicester, the unlikeliest champions of all, showed Claudio Ranieri the door within nine months of him masterminding their extraordinary 2016 title triumph.

FSG have now overseen five coaching changes in their 16-year stewardship at Liverpool, although two of those occurred within the first two years of their takeover, and one was taken voluntarily by Jurgen Klopp.

Aside from the ruthless but not unjustified dismissal of Roy Hodgson in January 2011 after half a season in carge, the Anfield hierarchy tend to be far less trigger-happy than many Premier League rivals.

The time felt right to move on from Slot, under whom the club’s fortunes had nosedived, though he’ll always be appreciated for delivering the top-flight title last year.