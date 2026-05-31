Sky reporter: Liverpool now in ‘advanced’ negotiations with Iraola, it ‘now depends’ on one factor

(Photos by Matthew Lewis and Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘advanced’ negoations with Andoni Iraola as they undergo the process of replacing Arne Slot as head coach at Anfield.

The Dutchman was dismissed by the Merseyside club on Saturday, with his Spanish counterpart also unattached following his departure from Bournemouth after the end of a season which saw them achieve a first-ever qualification for Europe.

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The 43-year-old is said to be ‘interested‘ in working for the Reds, and with Crystal Palace (who’d also been eyeing him as a prospective appointment) now turning their attention to Lens’ Pierre Sage, the path would seem to be clear for LFC to snap up the former Cherries boss.

Liverpool in ‘advanced’ negotiations with Iraola

On Sunday lunchtime, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Iraola, with the Premier League club appearing to be very much in the driving seat to appoint the Spaniard.

The journalist posted: ‘Negotiations between Liverpool and Andoni Iraola are ongoing and advanced. Bayer 04 Leverkusen have been informed. However, they have not yet received a 100% rejection from Iraola. It now depends solely on Liverpool and Iraola reaching an agreement.’

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Liverpool seem to be closing in on Iraola

This would seem to be the firmest indication yet that the former Bournemouth noss is on course to take over from Slot at Anfield, with an appointment potentially not far away from being finalised.

Leverkusen still appear to be holding out lingering hope of a dramatic plot twist which’d catapult them into pole position to hire the 43-year-old, but with Liverpool apparently in ‘advanced’ talks with Iraola, it’s beginning to look highly likely that he’ll be the next man in charge on Merseyside.

As Plettenberg outlined, the relevant parties would still need to reach a full agreement on terms before we can state for certain that Iraola will be the Reds’ new head coach, but hopefully the finer points will be hammered out sooner rather than later.

If LFC are able to finalise the Spaniard’s prospective appointment in the coming days, it’d give him the entire summer transfer window and pre-season to mould the squad in his image and implement his ideas on the training ground prior to the resumption of competitive action in August.

There would be some new challenges for the 43-year-old if he comes to Anfield – expectations will be much higher than what he’s experienced at any of his previous clubs, and he’ll have to adapt to regularly managing three games a week with Champions League commitments.

We don’t doubt, though, that Iraola would relish taking that on and hopefully restoring Liverpool as contenders for major silverware after a dismal 2025/26 season on Merseyside.