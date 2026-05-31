Sky reporter: Liverpool now in ‘advanced’ negotiations with Iraola, it ‘now depends’ on one factor

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘advanced’ negoations with Andoni Iraola as they undergo the process of replacing Arne Slot as head coach at Anfield.
The Dutchman was dismissed by the Merseyside club on Saturday, with his Spanish counterpart also unattached following his departure from Bournemouth after the end of a season which saw them achieve a first-ever qualification for Europe.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
The 43-year-old is said to be ‘interested‘ in working for the Reds, and with Crystal Palace (who’d also been eyeing him as a prospective appointment) now turning their attention to Lens’ Pierre Sage, the path would seem to be clear for LFC to snap up the former Cherries boss.
Liverpool in ‘advanced’ negotiations with Iraola
On Sunday lunchtime, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Iraola, with the Premier League club appearing to be very much in the driving seat to appoint the Spaniard.
The journalist posted: ‘Negotiations between Liverpool and Andoni Iraola are ongoing and advanced. Bayer 04 Leverkusen have been informed. However, they have not yet received a 100% rejection from Iraola. It now depends solely on Liverpool and Iraola reaching an agreement.’
Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust
Liverpool seem to be closing in on Iraola
This would seem to be the firmest indication yet that the former Bournemouth noss is on course to take over from Slot at Anfield, with an appointment potentially not far away from being finalised.
Leverkusen still appear to be holding out lingering hope of a dramatic plot twist which’d catapult them into pole position to hire the 43-year-old, but with Liverpool apparently in ‘advanced’ talks with Iraola, it’s beginning to look highly likely that he’ll be the next man in charge on Merseyside.
As Plettenberg outlined, the relevant parties would still need to reach a full agreement on terms before we can state for certain that Iraola will be the Reds’ new head coach, but hopefully the finer points will be hammered out sooner rather than later.
If LFC are able to finalise the Spaniard’s prospective appointment in the coming days, it’d give him the entire summer transfer window and pre-season to mould the squad in his image and implement his ideas on the training ground prior to the resumption of competitive action in August.
There would be some new challenges for the 43-year-old if he comes to Anfield – expectations will be much higher than what he’s experienced at any of his previous clubs, and he’ll have to adapt to regularly managing three games a week with Champions League commitments.
We don’t doubt, though, that Iraola would relish taking that on and hopefully restoring Liverpool as contenders for major silverware after a dismal 2025/26 season on Merseyside.
Double edged sword for me, right decision to sack slot, but it’s the wrong choice to replace him.
I say the truth, I don’t sit on the fence, as the first one on here to say slot should be sacked before last December, I’ll say it’s another mistake from FSG, Edwards and Richard Hughes. The same people that brought Arne slot to Liverpool.
Iraola has done nothing of note, won nothing, finished 6th in premier league . Is he an Elite coach?
Richard Hughes thinks so , but thought slot was.
I genuinely hope I’m wrong I hope he does well. But I wouldn’t have picked him. Playing attractive football with Bournemouth and being available shouldn’t be the criteria for the Liverpool job.
Let’s hope in a few months time we are not back to square one with the club looking for the next manager. If we are then FSG need to sell up and go.
My opinion it’s the wrong manager. Same bracket as Rodgers and slot.
Wrong man sacked. Hughes should have been first out of the door – this guy is turning LFC into Chavski
You may be right, but would Gurdiola have achieved what Iraola did at Bouremouth on such a small budget and with his best players constantly sold?
Bournemouth players are fit. They press hard and attack hard – everything we’ve lost. We’ve looked unfit all season and I worried about Slot when they all went off to Ibiza with 4 games to go after we won the league. Totally unprofessional and his players seem to love him.
I’m prepared to give Iraola a go, as at least the football will be entertaining and we’ll set out to win games. Control is not being pedestrian and easy to play against and stop, and easy to play through and conceding 53 goals.
Slot’s football was turgid and Rodgers-like, pass pass pass with no urgency. And like Rodgers against Real Madrid, I lost faith with Slot completely with his PSG surrender. At least give it a go. That’s what gave us Istanbul and 4-0 v Barca with no Mo or Bobby.
I beg to differ from Redmist ,in relation to wrong replacement. We have observed Iraola’s team on several occasions, performing well, under financial constraints. Arteta has failed to beat him twice, if my memory serves me well.Let us he was at LFC from June last season, I don’t feel we would be where we are now.Further more he has an identity.We can pinpoint experience at a bigger club, like LFC but no coach/ manager was born with experience. Let’s give the guy a chance.
Totally understand d Redmist21’s anxiety, but that would be true before we get any new manager (with the possible exception of Luis Enrique). The thing that gives me optimism is that most managers rely on players to make their systems work, but it’s quite rare that you get managers who use systems where players can be brought in and their is no discernible drop off in performance. Iraola has regularly lost his best players in his time at Bournemouth, but his sides have gotten better and better each season. That’s what a football philosophy should be, it’s about the team working as a unit not a dependency on the quality of the players. The gegenpressing approach by Klopp meant that he was able to drop in players, and as long as they fully understood the system and did their jobs we’d win. Hopefully we get the same with Iraola. YNWA.