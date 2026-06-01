Arne Slot pens classy open letter reflecting on his two years at Liverpool after Saturday sacking

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has written a classy open letter to Liverpool fans after his two-year spell as the club’s head coach was brought to an end on Saturday.

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The 47-year-old was relieved of his duties at the weekend as he paid the price for a dismal second season in charge as the Reds – who began the campaign as Premier League champions and title favourites – slumped to a fifth-place finish.

The Dutchman only learned of his fate about 90 minutes before it was publicly announced and, along with the players at Anfield, was said to have been ‘surprised‘ by the hierarchy’s decision.

Slot writes open letter to Liverpool fans

Having since had time to process the news, Slot has marked his farewell from Liverpool with a heartfelt and articulate message to supporters, which was published by the Liverpool Echo.

He gracefully accepted the reasons for the club’s decision to let him go as he acknowledged: ‘Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud.

‘When I first stood beneath that sign in the Anfield tunnel, I knew what this club demanded. I leave knowing we never stopped striving for it.’

Slot also reflected with sorrow on the ‘shocking’ attack on supporters on Water Street at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade a years ago, and included a heartfelt eulogy to the late Diogo Jota, ‘an incredible human being who touched the lives of thousands’.

Slot’s letter can be read in full here.

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The right time to go, but Slot will always have our appreciation

For many Liverpool fans, the time felt right to move on from the Dutchman, considering the extent of the Reds’ drop-off over the past few months.

It was impossible to ignore the increasing toxicity at Anfield during certain matches in the season, and in addition to results being well short of expectations, all too often the football was dull and uninspiring to watch.

However, the underachievement of 2025/26 was in stark contrast to the overachievement of the previous campaign, when he took on the formidable task of succeeding the legendary Jurgen Klopp and duly won the Premier League at the first attempt with four matches to spare.

Slot will also have the eternal appreciation and gratitude of Liverpool fans for the incredibly dignified and graceful manner in which he handled the loss of Jota last summer, and nobody should dismiss just how hard it must’ve been for him to try and guide a grieving squad through those first few weeks after the tragedy.

While ultimately the club’s decision to part ways seems like the right one, we wish to thank the 47-year-old for bringing us Premier League glory and for dealing so impeccably with one of the most devastating moments in the city’s history.