The exodus continues: Liverpool man confirms the end of his ‘incredible journey’ at Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s been no shortage of high-profile exits from Liverpool Football Club in recent days, and another departure from Anfield has now been confirmed.

On the final day of the Premier League season, Reds supporters bade a poignant farewell to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson as they ended their respective nine-year stays on Merseyside in the 1-1 draw at home to Brentford.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Six days later, LFC announced the sacking of Arne Slot after two years in charge, which was followed on Sunday by confirmation of Ibrahima Konate’s exit from the club upon the expiry of his contract this month.

Ruben Peeters confirms his exit from Liverpool

The exodus from Liverpool has continued, with first-team lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters announcing via LinkedIn that he’s also moving on from Anfield.

The 34-year-old posted: ‘After two unforgettable seasons at Liverpool FC, it is time to say goodbye. Winning the Premier League together will always be a special memory and the ultimate highlight of this incredible journey.

‘But above all, I’m grateful for two years of going to work every day with so much enthusiasm, surrounded by amazing colleagues and great people. Thank you to everyone at Liverpool FC for the trust, support, and unforgettable moments.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Yet another summer of significant change at Liverpool

Peeters leaves Liverpool after two years at the club, having been one of the first backroom appointments made after Slot took charge in June 2024. The duo had also previously worked together at Feyenoord.

Similiar to when Jurgen Klopp departed a couple of years ago, the change of head coach is also set to trigger a number of backroom exits from Anfield, with the new man in charge (most likely Andoni Iraola) expected to bring in his own staff to accompany him.

The Merseyside club is set to experience a third consecutive summer of significant transition, with coaching changes in 2024 and 2026 sandwiching a mass influx and exodus of players last year.

Whoever is appointed to fill the vacancy left by Peeters will have a hugely important role to play at Liverpool, considering the demands imposed upon players by a relentless fixture schedule and the increased physicality of the Premier League.

Hopefully that’s something with which the Reds will cope better next season than they did in 2025/26, when numerous long-term injuries decimated the squad in various positions.