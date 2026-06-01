Fabrizio Romano addresses rumours of shock Chelsea raid for ‘important’ Liverpool starter

Images via Alex Pantling/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has dismissed rumours linking Chelsea with a sensational summer raid for one of Liverpool’s most high-profile players.

Last week, Football Insider reporterd that the Blues’ new manager Xabi Alonso is keen to bring Florian Wirtz to Stamford Bridge, having previously worked with the Germany international at Bayer Leverkusen, and it was even claimed that the Reds would be open to letting the 23-year-old depart if the price is right.

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Having signed from the Bundesliga outfit in a £116m deal last year (The Athletic), our number 7 endured a difficult first season in England as he produced just seven goals and 10 assists from 49 appearances and came in for heavy criticism over some of his performances.

Romano dismisses Wirtz to Chelsea rumours

In a videon on his eponymous YouTube channel on Sunday night, Romano insisted that Liverpool won’t sanction an exit for Wirtz this summer and instead envisage him properly taking flight at Anfield next term.

He stated: “No, Florian Wirtz is not leaving Liverpool this summer. The relationship between Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz is excellent, of course. They won together and had a fantastic time together at Bayer Leverkusen, but that’s it. There is nothing official, no talks.

“Chelsea are not looking for that kind of player, and it’s important to mention that Florian Wirtz remains an important part of Liverpool’s squad. They believe that next season could be his season in red, so there’s absolutely no movements around Florian Wirtz. Forget about it.”

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No chance of Liverpool selling Wirtz to Chelsea

This feels like one of those rumours which wrote itself given the prior working relationship between Alonso and Wirtz at Leverkusen, but the chances of Liverpool letting their second-highest signing of all time join a fierce domestic rival after only one season are remote, to put it politely.

Chelsea may have had an even worse 2025/26 campaign than the Reds, slipping to a woeful 10th-place finish, but it wouldn’t surprise us if they were a much stronger beast next time around under the former Real Madrid boss.

The Germany international has struggled with the physicality of the Premier League at a time when that trait has become much more pertinent in the English top flight, but that’s something to which he could adapt more comfortably next season, having now had a year in the division.

Also, depending on who takes over from Arne Slot as Liverpool head coach (most likely Andoni Iraola), they might be able to hit upon a formula which gets the very best out of Wirtz’s undoubted talents, thus enabling him to flourish at Anfield.

Alonso will surely begin to mould the Chelsea squad on his own image this summer, but we can’t imagine the Reds’ number 7 being part of that project at Stamford Bridge.