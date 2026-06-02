‘Deal in place’: Liverpool transfer is now 100% confirmed after Andoni Iraola talks

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola looks set to become the next Liverpool manager ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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The former Bournemouth boss – who departs having secured European football for the first time in the Cherries’ history – is reportedly set to bring Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper with him to Anfield.

This follows the Merseysiders’ decision to part ways with Arne Slot, with the club finishing outside the top four spots in the Premier League.

Next Liverpool manager: Andoni Iraola signing looks imminent

Ben Jacobs confirmed Fabrizio Romano’s report on X (formerly Twitter) that Liverpool are ‘finalising a deal’ to make Iraola their next head coach.

🚨 Liverpool are finalising a deal to appoint Andoni Iraola as their new manager. Terms are now in place with Iraola and work is being done on backroom staff now. Requires some club-to-club negotiation with Bournemouth. Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper both set to join.… pic.twitter.com/d5XX2TvgRu — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 2, 2026

🚨💣 BREAKING: Liverpool reach agreement in principle to appoint Andoni Iraola as new manager, here we go! 🔴🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 Exclusive story from Saturday, 100% confirmed: Arne Slot left and Iraola will lead #LFC project, as expected. Talks advanced over last 48h and deal in place. pic.twitter.com/2FIMdRnn0B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

The situation has escalated, with talks having scaled up over the last 48 hours, as we look to get new management in early ahead of the World Cup.

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It’s worth saying we’re impressed with just how quickly everything has been handled behind the scenes. Certainly, it can’t be understated just how important it is that everyone – players, staff and potential targets – is on the same page when it comes to who will be calling the shots from the dugout for the foreseeable.

With that major call apparently soon to be out of the way, hopefully we can now turn our full attention to ensuring this squad is fully equipped ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Iraola needs players, players, and, yes, more players at Anfield

A lot has rightly been made of the Spanish coach’s style and reliance on really fit, athletic footballers being able to carry out aggressive pressing.

To be absolutely clear on this point: all of us here at Empire of the Kop are in favour of a return to a more (for want of a better term) “Jurgen Klopp-style” system.

We want to see the lads winning the ball in the final third, we want to see teams penned back in their own box because there’s no clear out ball, and we want to see ourselves on the pitch. Work rate and intensity. Opponents absolutely hating having to play us home and way.

Passivity has to be the first thing out of the door.

MORE: Liverpool transfer u-turn could be imminent after Arne Slot sack amid interest in £21.6m bargain

Of course, the challenge now for Richard Hughes and recruitment is ensuring the squad is large enough to cope with the demands of Iraola’s football while competing on multiple fronts.

We need quality on the wings and in the holding six position (and arguably, also, at right-back), but numbers are going to be essential.

It’s a really big summer window coming up, and we hope everyone behind the scenes is up to the challenge.