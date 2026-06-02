Report: Yan Diomande gives green light to PSG move – but all is not yet lost for Liverpool

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According to reports from France, Liverpool-linked winger Yan Diomande has given the green light to joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that all hope is lost for the Reds.

The Merseyside club have been heavily touted with a summer move for the RB Leipzig forward as a prospective positional replacement for Mo Salah, following the Egyptian’s emotional farewell at Anfield towards the end of last month.

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It was claimed a few days ago that the 19-year-old was ‘leaning towards’ a move to LFC rather than the Champions League winners because of a greater prospect of regular game-time for us, although a fresh report suggests that isn’t quite the case.

Diomande gives green light to PSG move

On Monday evening, Foot Mercato reported that Diomande has ‘given his approval’ to join PSG, who’ve aleready held ‘several meetings’ with his club and had just been ‘waiting for mutual interest’ before making a concrete move for him.

However, the Ivory Coast international remains ‘tempted’ by a prospective transfer to Liverpool, and Luis Enrique’s side have ‘no intention of overpaying’ for the winger, who’s valued at £86.5m by his current employers (The Athletic).

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Liverpool could still win the battle for Diomande

As it stands, it appears that Diomande would happily join either PSG or the Reds, and his fate could boil down to which club makes the more enticing offer, for him and for RB Leipzig.

The Parisian outfit obviously hold plenty of allure right now after back-to-back Champions League triumphs, along with being firm favourites to win Ligue 1 annually, whereas Liverpool will start next season from a low base after limping to a fifth-place finish this term.

Still, the historic appeal of LFC continues to make Anfield an attractive destination, and the prospective appointment of Andoni Iraola (all going well) could make this an exciting time to join the Reds as they look towards a new era.

Salah’s exit leaves Liverpool in urgent need of recruiting a right-sided winger capable of making an immediate impact – even with Arne Slot’s exit, it still seems likely that Federico Chiesa will depart this summer (The Athletic).

Missing out on Diomande to PSG would be a seismic blow for sporting director Richard Hughes, but it might come with the improved prospect of signing Bradley Barcola from the European champions, should he duly find himself pushed further down the pecking order in Paris.