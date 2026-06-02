‘Disconnected’ – Alexander Isak reviews Liverpool’s decision to part company with Arne Slot

“As I said, I don’t know much about what has happened or will happen. I wish him all the best.”

Isak’s first season at Liverpool was a very difficult one.

He was the subject of a dramatic transfer saga when he forced through a move away from Newcastle to join the Reds and then was hampered by injuries throughout the campaign.

The ex-Real Sociedad man netted just four goals and registered one assist in 22 appearances (across all competitions).

During the 2024/25 campaign, our No. 9 netted 27 goals and added a further 6 assists in 42 appearances for Newcastle which highlights what he’s capable of when he’s fully fit and gets a run of games together.

There’s no doubting the quality of the forward but keeping him fit and getting the best out of him is one of the many challenges the next Liverpool boss will have to navigate.

The season just gone was one to forget for the Merseysiders – so let’s hope the upcoming campaign will be one to remember!