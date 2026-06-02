Alexander Isak shows Liverpool fans what they’ve been missing with outrageous goal for Sweden

Images via Michael Campanella/Getty Images and @laurens_ss on X

Alexander Isak didn’t have many opportunities to repay his club-record £125m transfer fee in his first season at Liverpool, but on Monday night he offered a reminder of why the Reds were so desperate to sign him last summer.

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Fitness issues and a broken leg heavily curtailed the 26-year-old’s on-field involvement since his high-profile move from Newcastle nine months ago, and his debut campaign at Anfield ended with just four goals in 22 appearances.

That didn’t prevent him from being named in Sweden’s squad for the World Cup, though, and he produced a moment to remember despite his country going down to a 3-1 defeat to Norway last night.

Isak nets stunning solo goal for Sweden

With 15 minutes of normal time remaining, Mattias Svanberg launched a counterattack with a sublime long-range pass from defence which fell straight into the path of Isak, who gathered the ball about 40 yards from goal.

The Liverpool striker charged at Sondre Langas and accelerated into the penalty area before sidestepping the Norway defender and curling an unstoppable shot into the far corner of the home side’s net, with Orjan Nyland powerless to stop it.

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Hopefully Isak can shush his critics at the World Cup

The goal may have counted for little in the overall scheme of things, but it would’ve meant plenty to Isak after the difficulties he’s endured since joining Liverpool last year.

Yes, there have been a few performances where we’ve been looking for so much more from the 26-year-old, but he showed with his wonderstrike on Monday just what he’s capable of producing when he’s at his sharpest.

Provided that no further injury issues flare up over the next fortnight, the Sweden striker will go to the World Cup reinvigorated and ready to remind his detractors just why the Reds made him their club-record signing.

If Isak and his nation enjoy a positive tournament in North America, it should enable him to return to Liverpool later in the summer on a high and freshly revitalised to make a consistent impact at Anfield next season.

For the Reds’ sake and for his, here’s hoping that he takes the World Cup by storm and silences the critics who’ve been queuing up to hammer him since his tempestuous departure from Newcastle.

You can view Isak’s goal below, taken from Polsat Sport’s coverage and shared via @laurens_ss on X: