“It’s guaranteed, it’s decided”: Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer decision with big impact for Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have an opportunity to sign one or both of Goncalo Ramos or Kang-in Lee this summer.

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Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG are open to allowing both exits in order to make room for new talents.

On that front, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande – who is also being closely courted by the Reds – is understood to be a top target for the Champions League winners.

Goncalo Ramos or Kang-in Lee could be smart business for Liverpool

To be absolutely clear, there’s no world in which we see Liverpool failing to sign the Ivorian as a success. Absolute priority must be given to strengthening the wings with high-quality talent.

That said, we are also now in desperate need of a utility forward who can help plug the gap centrally during Hugo Ekitike’s recovery.

On that basis, it should be of interest to us that PSG are prepared to offload two attacking stars this summer.

“There are some players who can leave PSG to make some space, to make room, to play more regularly,” Romano spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“All players are happy at PSG. I think it’s probably the best place to be in this moment in football, but players also want to play at some point.

“Goncalo Ramos will leave PSG, it’s guaranteed, it’s decided. Goncalo will go and try a new chapter this summer… Kang-in Lee, who was on the list on Atletico Madrid in January, remains a player appreciated by Athletic [and] there are more clubs interested.

“There is movement around Kang-in Lee, so he could be another player to follow in this summer transfer window, because he could be open to leaving PSG, again to play on a more regular basis.”

Ramos, though he has actually been linked with Liverpool at a time when we were considering alternatives to Alexander Isak, looks a far from ideal option now given he plays exclusively as a central forward.

🚨👋🏼 Kang-in Lee and Gonçalo Ramos plan to leave Paris Saint-Germain in order to get more game time. Atlético Madrid asked for both already months ago, more options expected to follow. Chevalier situation also one to watch. 🎥 https://t.co/lDDfEjojtT pic.twitter.com/z3NcUD69A5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2026

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Kang-in, on the other hand, is positional versatility incarnate, having played as an attacking midfielder, on either wing, and even as the central forward.

Liverpool should bring Kang-in Lee to the Premier League

What’s not to like about Kang-in Lee?

The South Korean international has spent most of his time in midfield in the 2025/26 season, with significant credits on the right flank (where his left-footedness allows him to invert).

Position Appearances LW 41 CF 14 RW 63 AM 90

* Kang-in Lee’s appearances by position across his senior playing career (Transfermarkt) (correct as of 02/05/26)

Now, the obvious bugbear here, compared to Ramos, is the 25-year-old’s relatively limited experience playing in a central striker position.

But how many Champions League winners are Liverpool going to find who fit within their ideal age range and can cover off the entire forward line (and an advanced midfield position)?

We’ve got some additional concerns about Kang-in Lee’s effectiveness in front of goal (40th percentile for non-penalty xG, according to Fotmob), but from a creative perspective, he’s posting impressive numbers.

Kang-in Lee stats (per 90) Percentiles 0.33 xA 94th 3.43 chances created 97th 0.71 big chances created 100th 1.66 successful dribbles 77th

* Kang-in Lee’s stats in the 2025/26 season for PSG (Fotmob)

Price tag, as ever, will be the big thing. But if there’s a deal to be done, perhaps in the £40m-50m range, it might be worth exploring for our recruitment team.

What is Kang-in Lee’s playing style?

In the player’s own words with PSG TV (via PSG Talk): “My position on the pitch can vary.

“I am a midfielder capable of playing on both wings. I am a skilful and comfortable ball player. I have a lot of desire and thirst for victories. I am at the service of the collective, with the objective that the team wins.”

At the service of the collective, eh?

If that isn’t the most Bobby Firmino thing we’ve ever heard, we don’t know what is!