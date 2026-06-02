Report: Liverpool in pole position to sign ex-Premier League attacker with £50m release clause

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to reports from Portugal, Liverpool are currently in pole position to bring a former Premier League attacker back to the English top flight.

James Pearce wrote for The Athletic on Tuesday that the addition of wide attackers must be the Reds’ ‘priority’ for the summer transfer window after the departure of Mo Salah, with a long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike also depleting our options in the final third.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield, although sporting director Richard Hughes has seemingly been exploring options in other European leagues as well.

Liverpool in pole position for Trincao

A report from Portuguese outlet Record claimed (via Sport Witness) that Liverpool ‘top the list’ of clubs keeping tabs on Sporting CP forward Francisco Trincao, whose contract runs to 2030 and contains a release clause of €60m (£50.5m).

The 26-year-old is cited as one of the players who’s most likely to generate signifcant income for the Lisbon club, who are targeting a sum of €120m (£101m) from outgoing transfers this summer.

However, any prospective deal for the former Wolves attacker is likely to be deferred until after the World Cup, for which he’s been included in Portugal’s squad.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Trincao has matured considerably since his time at Wolves

Ignore his unhappy loan spell at Molineux four years ago – Trincao has progressed leaps and bounds since then, scoring 47 goals and setting up another 51 in 208 appearances for Sporting, with 13 and 18 respectively in the most recent campaign (Transfermarkt).

He’s played primarily in the number 10 role over the past year but has mostly been a right-sided winger throughout the course of his career, and that’s the very position in which Liverpool need reinforcement after Salah’s exit.

The 26-year-old is adept at cutting inside from the right flank on his left foot and dribbling under pressure from opponents, as well as his intelligent off-the-ball positioning, and he’s matured considerably as a footballer since his time at Wolves in 2021/22.

Diomande would appear to be the preferred right-sided target for now, given his proven ability in one of Europe’s top five leagues, but Trincao represents an intriguing alternative if the Reds were to miss out on the RB Leipzig winger.

It’s one to tentatively keep an eye on for the time being and see whether it evolves into a concrete and sustained transfer option.