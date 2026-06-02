Liverpool transfer u-turn could be imminent after Arne Slot sack amid interest in £21.6m bargain

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Liverpool could now u-turn on their interest in Denzel Dumfries ahead of the summer transfer window.

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Fabrizio Romano reports that the Merseysiders were keen on the Inter Milan star; however, Arne Slot’s sacking could change matters.

The right wing-back is reportedly available for a release clause worth ‘slightly less’ than £21.6m.

Denzel Dumfries may not sign for Liverpool after Arne Slot sacking

Romano’s tweet is interesting, given that Liverpool most definitely find themselves in need of a new right-back following reports on the actual severity of Conor Bradley’s injury.

🚨🇳🇱 Understand Denzel Dumfries has release clause worth slightly less than €25m this summer. Real Madrid are informed and in touch with his camp. No bid/talks needed: clause or nothing. Liverpool were keen but Slot gone could change plans. 🎥🇮🇹 https://t.co/Aby60xtmXr pic.twitter.com/M2tpgobitG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

We know that the Reds do genuinely want to sign a new fullback this summer – and we’re in firm agreement that this is the right course of action.

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After all, Jeremie Frimpong is hardly “Mr Availability”, having missed 26 games for club and country last term.

As far as we’re concerned, playing Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones in that position for the foreseeable just isn’t a viable solution going into a new season.

Liverpool’s next right-back: Should we be looking at Dumfries?

Bringing in an experienced winner like Dumfries – at a time when experience is flooding out of the Liverpool squad – on the cheap (£21m???) feels like a bit of a no-brainer on paper.

At 30 years of age too, there can be no qualms about the Inter Milan star potentially blocking pathways if Conor Bradley returns to full fitness.

However, we do have a problem with Liverpool making a signing like this in the summer – and that’s Rotterdam-born star’s status as a wing-back rather than right-back.

According to confirmation from @_pauljoyce, Liverpool has identified Denzel Dumfries as a concrete option. The RB has a £22 million release clause in his contract. I clipped 30 of his last crosses at Inter Milan. Do you think he fixes our RB issues?pic.twitter.com/54dVzu8EYO — Goaldata – Liverpool Zone (@LiverpoolZNE) May 19, 2026

We’ve already seen with Frimpong how there are some difficulties in establishing where he fits neatly into this Reds side. Bradley, a natural right-back, by comparison, feels like the exact kind of option we’d be happy to commit to long-term; contributing to build-up, great in one-v-ones (check his duel with Kylian Mbappe), a balanced operator on the right flank.

Denzel Dumfries fits the bill for price, but we’re not sure he’d be the perfect fit for this Liverpool side.