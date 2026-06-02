Report: Nine more players could leave Liverpool this summer after Salah, Robertson and Konate

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There’s already been a multitude of high-profile exits from Liverpool over the past fortnight, and several more have been mooted throughout the upcoming summer transfer window.

The final day of the 2025/26 season witnessed emotional Anfield farewells for Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, with centre-back duo Ibrahima Konate and Rhys Williams also subsquently confirming their departures at the end of their contracts.

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On Saturday came the curveball news that Arne Slot had been relieved of his duties as head coach, with many of his backroom staff expected to follow, and it looks set to be another summer of significant upheaval in L4.

Nine more Liverpool players namechecked for potential summer exits

In a Liverpool Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, James Pearce mentioned a few players who could viably leave Anfield when the market is open, either permanently or on loan.

He wrote that ‘there’s a decision to make’ on Curtis Jones amid interest from Inter Milan, while Harvey Elliott may be waiting to find out where he stands with the new head coach before deciding his future.

Federico Chiesa is ‘expected’ to return to his native Italy after two years of sporadic game-time, while rarely-seen right-back Calvin Ramsay ‘also needs a new challenge’.

In terms of prospective loan departures, Trey Nyoni and Kieran Morrison were cited among those who ‘would certainly benefit’ from enjoying first-team football away from Liverpool next season, with James McConnell, Stefan Bajcetic and Jayden Danns also viably going out on loan in 2026/27.

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Which of those players are likely to leave Liverpool?

Of the four players who Pearce namechecked as potential permanent sales, it seems more likely than unlikely that Chiesa and Ramsay will be sold if they can find prospective buyers.

Elliott’s future could hinge on whether or not Slot’s succesor is prepared to give him a new lease of life at Liverpool. As for Jones, his contract situation is a delicate one (just 13 months remaining), but hopefully he’ll be convinced to stay put for at least another season, given his importance to the squad.

Among the players cited for potential loan moves, we’d agree that McConnell, Bajcetic and Danns could all do with having regular football elsewhere, having had so little game-time in recent months and not looking likely to get the first-team call at Anfield in the near future.

Nyoni and Morrison seems like two youngsters who could be useful to have as backup options for the Reds, but as Pearce mentioned, their development may be best served by spending next season at a club where they’d be nearly guaranteed game-time every week.

Having already seen several members of the 2025/26 squad leaving Liverpool, there’s likely to be a few more exits over the next three months, depending on what offers are made to the club and what incoming business Richard Hughes can broker during the summer.