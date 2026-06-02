Enquiry made: Premier League club eyeing Ibrahima Konate on free transfer after Liverpool exit

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

One of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals has reportedly enquired about Ibrahima Konate, who’s set to become a free agent imminently.

It was confirmed in recent days that the 27-year-old is to leave the Reds, having been unable to agree a new deal at Anfield after five years at the club, and there’s already been an abundance of speculation as to his next move.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The France international has reportedly become a ‘priority target‘ for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad after it became known that he’d be leaving Merseyside, although another club much closer to home also appear to have eyes on him.

Chelsea submit ‘gentle enquiry’ for Konate

In the first summer 2026 edition of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet, Simon Johnson reported that Chelsea have ‘made a gentle enquiry’ into Konate’s situation as the defender’s contract at Liverpool winds down towards its expiry in four weeks’ time.

Under new manager (and former Reds midfielder) Xabi Alonso, the Blues reportedly have ‘at least 10 names on their wishlist’, with the Stamford Bridge outfit determined to be active in the market after a horrendous 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Konate going to Chelsea would sting for Liverpool fans

If Konate begins the 2026/27 campaign wearing the blue of Chelsea, it’d come as a bitter pill to swallow for Liverpool supporters, particularly with the Frenchman leaving Anfield on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old may have endured an error-strewn season which saw him come in for plenty of criticism, but he was still a popular figure among the fan base and is an outstanding centre-back colossus when he’s at his best.

Over the years, we’ve become well used to seeing former Reds players subsequently pitch up at Stamford Bridge (Fernando Torres, Raul Meireles, Yossi Benayoun, among others), but the sight of our former no.5 playing under Alonso in west London would feel jarring if it comes to pass.

For the decision-makers at Liverpool, attention must now turn to the composition of our centre-back options for next season, with Jeremy Jacquet effectively replacing Konate. The Athletic‘s James Pearce reported on Tuesday that ‘club sources currently stress that they have bigger priorities to address’ in the squad.

We wish the Frenchman all the best for the remainder of his career, but part of us hopes that he won’t move straight to another Premier League club, especially not one with whom LFC have a deep-rooted modern rivalry.