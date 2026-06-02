Sir Kenny Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis with reassurance that ‘treatment is going well’

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Sir Kenny Dalglish has confirmed that he is undergoing treatment for a cancer diagonsis, announcing the news via social media.

His declaration comes in the wake of another all-time Liverpool great in Kevin Keegan revealing (via Chronicle Live) that he has been dealing with stage four cancer.

The 75-year-old Scot shared the news of his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in a post in which he voiced gratitude for the medical staff who’ve been administering treatment, and also contained multiple humorous and self-deprecating references and a request for privacy.

Sir Kenny Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis

Dalglish stated: ‘As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well.

‘Ideally, this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand. Obviously I did not mean to make this matter public, so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.

‘As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others. They are a credit to themselves.’

Our thoughts are with Kevin and Sir Kenny

The thoughts of everyone at Empire of the Kop are with Sir Kenny and his family, and also with Kevin Keegan and his loved ones at this difficult time for them.

Affectionately known as ‘King Kenny’, Dalglish is regarded by many Liverpool fans as the club’s greatest-ever player, whilst also having two spells as the Reds’ manager.

During the first of those, his presence at the majority of funerals for the 97 people who were unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster in April 1989 earned him a particularly special place in the hearts of everyone on Merseyside and every LFC supporter.

Keegan – whose number 7 shirt at Anfield was taken by Dalglish after moving to Hamburg in 1977 – is also remembered as one of the club’s greatest players, scoring 100 goals in 323 games for the Reds and later becoming a two-time European Footballer of the Year.

Our support and best wishes go to Kevin and Sir Kenny as they battle their respective cancer diagnoses.