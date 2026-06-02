After awful title defence, will Liverpool be back challenging for Premier League glory in 2026/27?

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From basking in the afterglow of Premier League title glory this time last year, Liverpool are now licking their wounds at the end of a brutal season in which they fell over the line for Champions League qualification.

A combination of porous defending, a lightweight midfield, a largely ineffective attack, late lapses in concentration and a glut of injuries all undermined the Reds’ 2025/26 campaign, which was played out amid continued grieving at Anfield after the tragic death of Diogo Jota last July and culminated in the sacking of Arne Slot.

Despite the myriad issues plaguing the squad, and the improvements seen at several other top-flight clubs in the meantime, Liverpool are third-favourites with many bookmakers to reclaim the Premier League trophy in 2026/27.

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Can Liverpool challenge for the title next season?

Can the Reds bounce back from the nightmare campaign they’ve just endured and become genuine title contenders next season under a new head coach?

When Liverpool last finished fifth in 2022/23, they enjoyed a substantial improvement the following year to come third, only dropping off in the final month of Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

However, at that time they had a legendary figure in the dugout, a prolific Mo Salah in attack, the effervescence of Luis Diaz on the other wing, and the dynamism of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the full-back positions.

None of those will be at Anfield next season, with Kopites still waiting to truly see the best of 2025 arrivals Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. The one unqualified success from last summer’s £446m trolley dash in Hugo Ekitike is set to miss the first half of the upcoming campaign due to a horrific injury.

Do Liverpool have much cause for optimism?

Right now there seems little reason for optimism at Liverpool ahead of 2026/27, certainly not enough to justify them being the bookies’ third-favourites to lift the title and overhaul a 25-point deficit to champions Arsenal.

This summer’s transfer window isn’t going to be as wild as last year’s, but with a handful of astute signings in key positions, better luck on the injury front and a new head coach calling the shots, maybe the Reds can repeat the trajectory of three years ago and enjoy a marked improvement on the past nine months.

After all, very few people (if anyone) had them down to win the Premier League title in Slot’s first season in charge!