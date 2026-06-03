Report: Iraola has already requested his first signing at Liverpool; the Reds wanted him last year

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has yet to be officially announced as Liverpool’s next head coach (his appointment could be confirmed by the end of this week), but reports have claimed that he’s already submitting requests for summer signings at Anfield.

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The transfer window will open in 12 days’ time, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce indicating that the addition of wide attackers is a ‘priority’, with a new midfielder also set to be targeted.

Club sources have apparently indicated that centre-back recruitment isn’t among the main priorities, but the new boss seemingly wants to make one signing in that department.

Iraola has reportedly asked Liverpool to sign Huijsen

According to Fichajes, Iraola has requested the signing of Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, who he previously coached at Bournemouth before the Spain international joined Los Blancos last year.

The 21-year-old is reportedly valued at €70m (£60.4m), which’d see the Bernabeu outfit turn a profit if he were to be sold for that amount, but any decision on a transfer would be contingent on what the player wants and what his club’s plans are.

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Is Huijsen likely to join Liverpool this summer?

Having worked with Huijsen previously, it adds up as to why Iraola would seemingly want him at Liverpool, who could do with the addition of another centre-back after the abrupt departure of Ibrahima Konate, who coincidentally seems destined for Real Madrid.

The Reds had actually been in contention to sign the Spain international in 2025 when he was still at Bournemouth, but relented once it became clear that his preference was for a move to the 15-time European champions.

Huijsen has blown hot and cold in his first season at the Bernabeu, according to Fichajes, but the 6 foot 5 defender is already familiar with Iraola’s tactical blueprint and, even at a young age, has proven that he can stand up to the physical rigours of the Premier League.

Whether he’d want to walk out on Real Madrid after only one year is another thing. He started 33 matches in LaLiga and the Champions League during the 2025/26 season, so he hasn’t been held back by a lack of game-time for Los Blancos.

Also, Liverpool should be wary that the 21-year-old is susceptible to injury issues, having had six separate (albeit brief) absences in his first campaign at the Bernabeu.

We’d take these reports with a pinch of salt for now, but it’ll be compelling to see who Iraola seeks to bring in during his first summer transfer window at Anfield, assuming he’s given the head coach job in L4.