Journalist explains why Andoni Iraola is set to sign relatively short contract at Liverpool

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola is expected to sign a two-year contract as Liverpool’s new head coach, a detail which may come as a surprise to some.

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The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported on Tuesday night that the 43-year-old has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to succeed Arne Slot in the Anfield dugout and is set to join on an initial 24-month deal, matching the two contracts that he signed at Bournemouth.

It’s a shorter term than what the Dutchman agreed in 2024 and Jurgen Klopp did back in 2015, with both agreeing initial three-year deals at LFC.

Why is Iraola set to sign for just two years?

Taking to X last night, Ben Jacobs explained why Iraola is initially committing to ‘only’ a two-year contract at Liverpool.

The journalist posted: ‘The short-term contract is at Andoni Iraola’s insistence. It is how the Spaniard operates with all clubs.’

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Iraola hasn’t tended to stay at one club for long

History shows that the 43-year-old doesn’t tend to stay especially long in any one destination, having already managed four clubs in his eight years as a head coach.

His initial contracts at Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano were for only one season each, although he ultimately served three years with the latter before coming to Bournemouth in 2023, where he penned an extension to his initial two-year deal at the end of his first campaign.

Club Time in charge Games managed AEK Larnaca July 2018-January 2019 29 Mirandes July 2019-July 2020 49 Rayo Vallecano August 2020-June 2023 136 Bournemouth July 2023-May 2026 127

Some Liverpool fans might be apprehensive about Iraola signing for only a couple of years, but obviously there’d be scope for that agreement to be extended if he proves to be a success at Anfield and wishes to remain here for the longer-term.

Even if he sees out his expected contract with the Reds and departs then, he’d still exceed the average managerial tenure in the Premier League, which (as of April) stands at just 16 months.

The Spaniard has only been sacked from one of his previous four head coach posts, and that was his first with AEK Larnaca in early 2019. Hopefully whenever he leaves Liverpool, it’d be on his own terms rather than being jettisoned by the club’s hierarchy, as that’d indicate that his tenure will likely have been a success.