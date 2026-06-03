Just in: ‘Standout’ midfielder now set to leave Liverpool as Reds accept transfer offer

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Another player now looks set to leave Liverpool imminently following the reported acceptance of an offer by the Merseyside club.

Luca Stephenson has spent the past two seasons on loan at Dundee United, and although he’s played for the Reds in a handful of pre-season games, an official LFC debut remained elusive.

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His performances at Tannadice led to manager Jim Goodwin declaring that the 22-year-old should be able to reap a ‘considerable transfer fee’ for his parent club if he were to be sold this summer.

Liverpool accept Bolton offer for Stephenson

Shortly before 2:30pm on Wednesday afternoon, Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke took to X to report that Liverpool have ‘accepted an offer’ from Bolton for the versatile midfielder, who’s also capable of playing in defence.

The post didn’t mention any details as to whether it’s a loan move or a permanent transfer, although that should become apparent in due course.

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Stephenson set to join upwardly mobile Bolton

Such was the impression that Stephenson made at Dundee United that Goodwin labelled him a ‘standout‘ player at Tannadice and one of the team’s ‘most consistent performers‘ across his 67 appearances on loan at the Scottish Premiership side.

However, with him turning 23 in September (he’s only four months younger than Florian Wirtz) and yet to make an official Liverpool appearance, it always seemed likely that he would move elsewhere this summer in search of regular first-team football.

Bolton are about to land what appears to be a tremendous coup as they return to the Championship for the first time since 2019, and assuming the transfer goes through, Stephenson should hopefully be rewarded with plenty of game-time for Steven Schumacher’s side.

It’s a pity that despite being able to play in numerous positions across the midfield and defence, the 22-year-old hasn’t quite managed to make the breakthrough at Anfield, with serious injuries having hindered his progress at times.

If the proposed transfer is completed, hopefully he’ll go on to flourish for the Trotters on their return to the second tier, and we wish him the very best with the remainder of his career.