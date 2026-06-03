Liverpool’s World Cup Army: Which Reds Could Dominate The 2026 Tournament?

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The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is very much on, with the tournament set to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Starting on June 11 and ending on July 19, the competition will feature more teams than ever before, and Liverpool players are expected to play major roles throughout the tournament.

Several Reds have been selected for their respective countries’ squads, and while some are chasing redemption after a difficult season, others are preparing to build on strong international reputations.

For Liverpool supporters, the tournament remains one of the biggest talking points of the summer. Attention around the odds on England to win World Cup 2026 has increased ahead of their fixture against Ghana on June 23. Current betting markets place England at 3/10 for victory, while the draw is available at 19/5 and Ghana stand at 15/2 according to the latest published prices.

Alexis Mac Allister Ready To Defend His World Title With Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister remains one of Liverpool’s most important international stars heading into the competition. The midfielder played a crucial role during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph and is expected to feature heavily once again.

His intelligence in midfield gives the Albiceleste balance in both attack and defence. He became one of the standout performers in Qatar thanks to his calmness under pressure and his ability to influence big matches.

Argentina’s coaching staff continue to value his versatility and tactical discipline. Those qualities make him almost impossible to leave out of the starting XI.

Alisson Becker Aiming To Return Fully Fit For Brazil

Alisson Becker’s availability had been one of the biggest talking points among Liverpool supporters in recent weeks, as injury forced the goalkeeper to miss several important matches toward the end of the season.

Despite those concerns, he remains Brazil’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. His leadership, shot-stopping ability and experience at major tournaments remain unmatched within the national team.

Alisson already owns an excellent World Cup record and continues to perform consistently for his country whenever fully fit, and his return before the finals should significantly improve the Selecao’s chances of competing for the trophy. The tournament will reunite him with former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who is also in the squad.

Ibrahima Konaté Hoping For Redemption With France

Ibrahima Konaté enters the tournament with unfinished business after France’s heartbreaking defeat in the 2022 final. The defender impressed throughout that campaign and established himself as one of Europe’s elite centre-backs.

His combination of pace, strength and composure makes him a perfect fit for Les Bleus’ aggressive defensive system. He continued to develop rapidly throughout his time at Anfield and now looks fully established at international level.

France enter the tournament among the favourites. Their squad contains world-class talent across every position, with Konaté a crucial presence for his nation.

Andy Robertson Preparing For A Historic Scotland Appearance

Andy Robertson will captain Scotland during one of the country’s most important football moments in decades. Scotland’s return to the World Cup represents a huge achievement, and the 32-year-old has played a central role throughout qualification.

The left-back remains his country’s biggest leader both on and off the pitch. His determination and energy continue setting standards for the entire squad.

Robertson’s consistency at international level has been remarkable over recent years. He rarely misses matches and continues delivering high-level performances against top opposition. Scotland may not be considered tournament favourites, but his experience could help the team produce a few surprises during the competition.

Alexander Isak Searching For A Fresh Start With Sweden

Alexander Isak heads into the World Cup after a frustrating season filled with injury setbacks and inconsistent form. His struggles during qualification placed additional pressure on Sweden’s attack.

Despite those difficulties, his country still secured qualification and he now has an opportunity to reset on the international stage. A strong tournament could completely change perceptions surrounding his recent performances.

When fully fit, the 26-year-old remains one of Europe’s most dangerous forwards. His movement, technical ability and finishing quality give Sweden an important attacking weapon. Liverpool supporters will hope that the World Cup helps restore his confidence ahead of the next domestic campaign.

Wataru Endō Remains Vital For Japan

Wataru Endō continues to play an essential role for Japan heading into another World Cup appearance. The experienced midfielder brings leadership, discipline and defensive stability to the national team.

His work ethic and tactical awareness mirror the qualities that Liverpool supporters appreciate at club level, and the Blue Samurai will once again rely heavily on his ability to control difficult matches in midfield. His international experience could become crucial during the knockout stages if, as expected, Japan progress beyond the group phase.

Other Liverpool Players Going to World Cup 2026

There are several other Liverpool players heading to the World Cup as well, including Mo Salah, who’s set to be a key figure for Egypt in his second finals.

Netherlands feature a strong Liverpool connection through Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, but Jeremie Frimpong didn’t make the squad for the finals. Elsewhere, Florian Wirtz seems likely to play a major role for Germany despite a subdued first campaign at Anfield.

Liverpool’s presence throughout the tournament highlights the strength and quality within the Reds’ squad. The club will likely have some players competing deep into the knockout stages across multiple nations.

From an LFC perspective, the ideal outcome remains simple. Liverpool supporters would love to see their stars shine on the world stage and return happy and healthy before the new season begins.