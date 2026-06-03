(Video) Liverpool youngster nets first senior international goal after killer assist from ex-Red

Image via @LewisBower2021 on X

Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas scored his first senior goal for Wales in the nick of time on Tuesday night, netting a stoppage-time equaliser against World Cup-bound Ghana in Cardiff.

It continues a memorable fortnight for the 20-year-old, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Hull and was part of the squad which clinched promotion back to the Premier League the weekend before last, although he didn’t feature in the Championship play-off final against Middlesbrough.

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He netted three goals in 19 games for the Tigers, including a late winner on his debut against Blackburn in January, and he can now forever claim to being a goalscorer for his country at senior level.

Koumas scores last-gasp equaliser for Wales

Wales were 1-0 down to Ghana in the 93rd minute in Cardiff when former Liverpool right-back Neco Williams swivelled brilliantly to get past Rahman Baba before whipping in a pinpoint cross for Koumas to stoop and head to the net from just outside the six-yard box.

The BBC’s match report described it as a ‘deserved’ equaliser for Craig Bellamy’s side, with the head coach proclaiming afterwards that the 20-year-old is ‘going to have a big say’ for his country in future months and years.

It may not have been a competitive fixture, strictly speaking, but what a moment for Koumas to get his first senior goal for his nation and to rescue a last-gasp draw against a team who England will face at the World Cup later this month.

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Will Koumas get his chance at Liverpool in the coming months?

The youngster will return to Liverpool for the start of pre-season, when he may be hoping to make a positive first impression on impending new head coach Andoni Iraola, especially with many of the Reds’ more experienced players likely to be on holiday after their World Cup involvement.

If the 20-year-old is given that opportunity and makes the most of it, he might just force his way into the first-team squad for the 2026/27 campaign, especially with our attack being depleted by the departure of Mo Salah and the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike.

Realistically, however, he’ll probably go out on loan once again, maybe this time to a fellow Premier League club after his contributions towards getting Hull promoted.

Koumas’ one and only senior Liverpool appearance was more than two years ago, when he scored in an FA Cup win over Southampton, but hopefully he can build upon his positive exploits so far in 2026 and truly come of age for club and country over the next few months.

You can view Koumas’ goal for Wales below, taken from S4C’s match coverage and shared via @LewisBower2021 on X: