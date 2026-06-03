Pen to paper: Liverpool send Man City running after sealing vital contract for star Iraola will love

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Josh Abe has committed his long-term future to Liverpool Football Club.

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The 15-year-old attacker turned down offers from a number of Premier League clubs, including rivals Manchester City, to sign scholarship terms.

The teenager is understood to have put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement that will see him start a three-year professional deal once he turns 17 in 2027.

Josh Abe sends Manchester City packing with Liverpool deal

It has been reported that Abe was offered as much as £50,000 a week to leave the Merseyside giants this summer.

As well as Josh Abe, #LFC confirm that their new group of first year scholars includes Zak Coxon, Joseph Dixon, Shadrach Ekiugbo, Erik Farkas, Japhecht Izekor Garan, Isiah Garin, Max Hawkins, James Hilditch, Charlie Huth, Daniel Majekodunmi and Charlie Phillips. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 3, 2026

Despite having been injured since February, and having witnessed limited faith put in Liverpool’s young talent under Arne Slot, the youngster has committed to continuing his development at L4.

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Perhaps a positive indication of an early reaction within the club to news of Andoni Iraola’s impending appointment as Liverpool’s next manager.

The Spaniard’s reputation certainly precedes him when it comes to improving and handing opportunities to young stars, with the likes of Rayan Vitor, Eli Junior Kroupi, and Dean Huijsen having all benefited.

Handy, given that Josh Abe will be available for the club’s pre-season tour of the States ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Where does Josh Abe play for Liverpool’s youth team?

Featuring on the right wing, the teenager has already impressed Liverpool coaches with his natural inclination to invert and fearlessly drive at his opponents with the ball.

Abe has already demonstrated some remarkable footwork and an eye for goal at such a tender age.

🚨 Joshua Abe continuing as we first scouted. Others now making noise around him. A hat-trick today for the u18s. Makes the level look so easy like it’s school football. Liverpool academy producing 🙌 https://t.co/vXJx8yMHJz pic.twitter.com/j6r0DnmbWZ — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) February 14, 2026

Footage shared by The Secret Scout on X (formerly Twitter) indicates this isn’t the only facet to his game. He’s evidently just as able to cut inside and utilise his vision to pick out an advancing teammate with a deadly through ball.

There’s also a remarkable explosiveness to Abe’s game. The young wide man is happy to stretch play to the byline before receiving the ball and bursting away from a press where he can then impact the game in the final third.

This may very well be a talent to keep a close eye on – especially given Iraola’s notable ability to develop young stars.