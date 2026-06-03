‘Clues were there’ – Sky reporter noticed telltale signs about Iraola before Liverpool agreement

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam noticed some ‘clues’ that Andoni Iraola might have been holding out for the Liverpool head coach vacancy for which he now seems destined.

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Just a few days after his final game at Bournemouth, the 43-year-old was immediately installed as the favourite to take over from Arne Slot following the Dutchman’s sacking, and he’s now understood to have reached a ‘verbal agreement‘ with the Anfield hierarchy.

The Spaniard had reportedly been in talks with AC Milan not so long ago and was also admired by Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen, but it now seems all but certain that he’s bound for Merseyside.

McAdam noticed Iraola ‘clues’ in recent days

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Wednesday afternon, McAdam suggested that Iraola’s reluctance to engage with other clubs (along with that of his assistant Tommy Elphick) hinted at a desire to ultimately hold out for the Liverpool job.

The reporter said: “Look at the clues – you mentioned AC Milan, Leverkusen and Palace. When you start to hear him turning down Milan, and then he’s stalling on potentially agreeing a deal with Leverkusen – and Tommy Elphick, his number two at Bournemouth saying no to Bristol City – the clues were there that something was in the offing, that something was bubbling in the background.

“We perhaps didn’t expect it to be Liverpool, but what a huge challenge for someone who I’ve been lucky enough to work with over the last three years and watch at close quarters. I’ve been hugely impressed with what he’s done.”

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Iraola was seemingly holding out for Liverpool

Perhaps Iraola knew privately that FSG were about to dispense with Slot before the news was made official and duly held firm in the knowledge that the Anfield vacancy would come his way.

The other clubs who’d seemingly wanted him all carry plenty of prestige or promise – Milan are seven-time European champions, and Palace are riding the crest of a wave after consecutive trophy-winning seasons – but ultimately nothing was going to deter him from the Liverpool job.

As McAdam referenced and other pundits have mentioned, the 43-year-old is about to take on his biggest challenge yet, going from clubs who overachieved on modest budgets to one which is expected to compete for major silverware and has a global fan base with high expectations.

However, Iraola wouldn’t have been offered the gig at Anfield if FSG didn’t deem him capable of upholding the elite standards which come with taking charge of this club.

Hopefully his impending appointment will be made official in the coming days and we can properly start looking forward to the impact he can make as Slot’s successor on Merseyside.