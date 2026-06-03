Transfer insider shares shocking detail about ‘crazy’ Konate contract U-turn at Liverpool

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate seems set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at Liverpool, but he’d apparently been open to linking up with two of the Reds’ fiercest domestic rivals.

The defender had hinted after the Merseyside derby in mid-April that he was ‘close to an agreement’ at Anfield, but ultimately the relevant parties weren’t able to agree on terms over a new deal for the 27-year-old.

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He now looks destined to reunite with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Bernabeu a year after the England right-back made a similar move, and one transfer insider has revealed just how drastically the situation changed over the past few weeks.

Konate had been open to joining Chelsea or Man United

Mark Brus reported for the Daily Briefing that Konate hadn’t ruled out the possibility of signing for either Chelsea or Manchester United before striking a ‘verbal agreement’ with Real Madrid, with his agents seemingly reaching out to other clubs even when he appeared likely to stay at Liverpool.

One source told the reporter: “The Konate situation has been pretty crazy. About a month ago it looked like he was engaging really positively with the idea of staying and signing a new deal with Liverpool. Real Madrid seemed to be out of the picture.

“At the same time, it seems his agents were keeping contacts alive, and that’s now led to a verbal agreement with Real Madrid. He was also open to Chelsea, Man United and Bayern.”

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The manner of Konate’s exit will sting for Liverpool fans

The thought that Konate’s agents may have been sounding out a potential free transfer to Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford whilst he was publicly indicating a likely stay at Liverpool must be nauseating for Kopites, who’ve now seen yet another first-team regular depart on a free transfer.

Whereas Mo Salah and Andy Robertson both declared in advance that they’d be leaving this summer, thus ensuring them a rousing farewell at Anfield in our final game of the season, the Frenchman teased the possibility of staying put before contract negotiations hit a fateful impasse.

The frustration for LFC is compounded by the loss of the 27-year-old in the peak years of his career, when the club should be able to reap a sizeable fee for an experienced defender who’s won the Premier League and is proven at an elite level.

Just think of how much it’d cost Liverpool to sign a player of similar experience and age profile who’d won major trophies and was playing for one of the foremost national teams in world football.

Alas, the Merseyside club will need to move on without Konate and ensure that impending new head coach Andoni Iraola is adequately stocked in every position throughout the squad by the time the summer transfer window shuts.