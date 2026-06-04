Could Liverpool have a World Cup-winning player in 2026?

(Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now just a few days away, and as ever, Liverpool will have ample representation at the tournament.

Including players who are leaving Anfield but whose contracts run to the end of June, the Reds will have 11 representatives at the finals in North America, with Netherlands unsurprisingly having the biggest LFC flavour with three players selected (although Jeremie Frimpong missed out).

The build-up to the tournament has seen pundits and fans across the globe stick their necks on the line by documenting their predictions; and if you fancy backing up your fancied winners with a wager, betting on the World Cup is always fun.

Let’s take a look at the Liverpool players who are heading to the World Cup, and whether they’re likely to be contention for the biggest prize of all.

Alisson Becker (Brazil)

The Reds’ number 1 is heading to his third World Cup, having reached the quarter-finals with Brazil in 2018 and 2022. They’ll be yearning to end a 24-year wait for their sixth world title with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, and as ever they’re among their favourites, even if their pathway to qualification was anything but smooth.

Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

The Oranje suffered semi-final heartbreak against England at Euro 2024 and took eventual champions Argentina to penalties in the last eight of the 2022 World Cup, so they’re not far away from the peak of the mountain.

For Van Dijk in particular, this summer almost certainly represents his last chance to become a world champion for his country (having done so with Liverpool in 2019).

Ibrahima Konate (France)

The defender goes to the World Cup off the back of an abrupt exit from Anfield, and his nation are second favourites to triumph (after European champions Spain).

The 27-year-old is likely to be behind William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano in the centre-back pecking order initially, but don’t be surprised if he’s given a couple of starts by Didier Deschamps.

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

Another who’s leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract, the 32-year-old will captain his country at their first World Cup since 1998.

Scotland have never made it to the knockout rounds of a major tournament – that surely must change this year, even if the last 16 will realistically be the extent of their ambitions.

Wataru Endo (Japan)

The midfielder is only just coming back from a lengthy injury, but as captain of his nation, his return is massive for the Blue Samurai, who could be one of the archetypal ‘dark horses’ for this year’s World Cup. Winning it is extremely unlikely, but a run to the quarter-finals certainly isn’t out of the question.

That optimism is also reflected in the World Cup odds from Japanese local bookmakers, where Japan are generally viewed as one of the stronger challengers outside the absolute favourites.

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

After triumphing in 2022, can Liverpool’s number 10 be part of the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962?

Argentina are again among the leading contenders to go the distance, and although the 27-year-old had a difficult season for his club, he remains a crucial midfield presence for his country.

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

The playmaker came in for a lot of unfair criticism during his first season in England, even if he didn’t quite have the impact that Reds fans would’ve expected thus far.

The Nationalmannschaft crashed out in the group stage at the last two World Cups, but that’d be simply inconceivable this year. Germany in major tournaments are usually a big threat, but reaching the semi-finals would be a success for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Mo Salah (Egypt)

As in 2018, the winger’s last match for Liverpool before the World Cup saw him shed tears, but this time it was in appreciation of the Kop on his Anfield farewell, rather than being brutally sabotaged in a Champions League final.

The Pharaohs will want to atone for their previous global appearance eight years ago, when Salah scored twice but his country lost all three games. Getting out of the group is the target; any progress beyond that would be impressive.

Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Sweden won none and lost four of their six qualifying group games but used their Nations League ticket to full advantage with an unlikely play-off triumph, so expectations for the World Cup are modest.

Liverpool’s record signing had a season to forget, but if he’s fit and on form, he could carry his nation into the knockout rounds.