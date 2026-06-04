(Video) Andoni Iraola touches down at John Lennon Airport ahead of Liverpool appointment

Images via The Redmen TV and Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Andoni Iraola has arrived on Merseyside ahead of his impending appointment as Liverpool head coach.

The 43-year-old is set to be confirmed imminently as the Reds’ new boss, filling the vacancy left by the sacking of Arne Slot last weekend, and footage captured on Thursday morning appears to verify that he is now in the city to sign his contract prior to being formally confirmed in the role.

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Iraola has landed in Liverpool

As per Liverpool Echo, the former Bournemouth boss was scheduled to land at John Lennon Airport from San Sebastian at approximately 10:40am this morning, around which time The Redmen TV posted footage of the plane in which the Spaniard was travelling touching down.

Information from FlightRadar247 shows that flight AAN131 from the Spanish city touched down in Liverpool at precisely 10:40, and the aircraft number (OK-PHO) corresponds with the plane seen in the footage, which also shows that depicted towards the back of the aircraft.

Shortly after landing on Merseyside, a photographer from the Liverpool Echo captured Iraola getting into a grey vehicle prior to leaving the airport.

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Liverpool about to begin a new era under Iraola

It’s now simply a matter of when the 43-year-old will be officially announced as the new head coach of LFC, with the Spaniard set to be in situ prior to the start of the summer transfer window and well in time for the beginning of pre-season.

It’ll be another few weeks before he has the bulk of his squad at the AXA Training Centre, with multiple players involved at the World Cup, but in the meantime we’ll hopefully see his playing options enhanced by some new signings at Anfield.

The addition of a right-sided forward to replace Mo Salah must be treated as a priority, with a defensive midfielder and a versatile defender also likely to be targeted as key areas in the market for Liverpool over the next three months.

Iraola comes to LFC with a glowing reputation after his excellent work at Bournemouth, who’ve just qualified for Europe for the first time in their history on his watch.

Although there have been some cautionary words uttered about the 43-year-old, his achievements on the south coast and his commitment to an attack-minded, high-pressing style of play make us very excited to see what he can masterming at Anfield!

You can check out the footage of Iraola landing at John Lennon Airport below, via @TheRedmenTV on X: