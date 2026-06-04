‘Official soon’ – Iraola set to pen new Liverpool contract today after arriving on Merseyside

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola could be officially confirmed as Liverpool’s new head coach today and is expected on Merseyside this morning.

The 43-year-old reached a ‘verbal agreement‘ with the Merseyside club this week about succeeding Arne Slot, who was relieved of his duties last Saturday, and he is set to remain in the Premier League having recently left Bournemouth.

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Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam spoke of how the Spaniard had been linked with other jobs in England and Europe but was reluctant to engage with those clubs once the opportunity to take charge at Anfield came his way.

Iraola set to sign Liverpool contract today

On Wednesday evening, David Lynch took to X to exclusively report that Iraola is scheduled to travel to Merseyside this morning to ‘put the finishing touches’ on his move to Liverpool, which includes the signing of a two-year contract.

Fabrizio Romano then took to the same social media platform early on Thursday morning to report: ‘Andoni Iraola signs his Liverpool contract today. Done, confirmed and official soon.’

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Liverpool move quickly to snap up Iraola

We could now be talking about mere hours before Iraola is officially announced as the new head coach of Liverpool, thus meeting the club’s reported target of having him in place before the start of the World Cup with a whole week to spare.

It also means that the 43-year-old will be in place before the transfer window opens later this month, and will have an entire pre-season to implement his tactical ideas at the AXA Training Centre and in five friendly fixtures prior to the new Premier League campaign in August.

The Spaniard comes to LFC with a glowing reputation after his remarkable achievements at Bournemouth, who he qualified for Europe for the first time in their history a few weeks ago, all whilst remaining committed to a proactive, high-pressing style of football that Reds supporters will love.

That he finished sixth with the Cherries in the most recent campaign was made all the more impressive by the fact that the club sold 75% of their starting backline from the previous season and then lost Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City in January.

Full credit to the Liverpool hierarchy for moving quickly to secure one of the most in-demand coaches in European football and getting the deal done early in the summer rather than allowing any uncertainty to fester.