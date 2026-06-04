Liverpool journalist talks up possibility of ‘popular appointment’ to Iraola’s backroom staff

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A prominent Liverpool journalist has talked up the possibility of the Merseyside club making a ‘popular appointment’ to follow on from Andoni Iraola, who looks set to become the next head coach at Anfield.

The Spaniard is expected to sign a contract with the Reds today, with official confirmation of his appointment likely to follow imminently, and he’s understood to be keen on bringing several of his backroom staff at Bournemouth with him.

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The Athletic reported that the 43-year-old wishes to be accompanied by Pablo de la Torre, Tommy Elphick, Shaun Cooper and Tom Webber at LFC, and they could plausibly be joined by a former Liverpool player from the not-too-distant past.

Ian Doyle talks up potential Thiago appointment at Liverpool

In a Q&A for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle was asked whether Iraola is likely to bring in two former Reds midfielders with him.

The journalist replied: ‘It would be a bit of a stretch perhaps for James Milner to come in, given he’s only just retired and hasn’t had any experience of coaching.

‘Thiago Alcantara is different, and after a spell on the backroom staff at Barcelona, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back at Anfield. He’d certainly be a popular appointment with the fans.’

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Thiago would be welcomed back to Liverpool with open arms

David Lynch claimed earlier this week that he’d heard ‘there will be someone who has played for Liverpool previously’ to be part of Iraola’s backroom team, adding that the prospective appointment of Thiago would make ‘an awful lot of sense’.

The 35-year-old’s exploits as a player at Anfield for four years under Jurgen Klopp would indeed ensure him a rousing welcome back if he were appointed to his fellow Spaniard’s coaching staff, and as Doyle pointed out, he’d come with some valuable experience.

Thiago has spent the best part of the year working under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, and he’s played alongside several members of the Reds’ squad, so he’d already have a very good handle on their main attributes and how to get the best out of them.

It isn’t in FSG’s remit to appease the fan base by making decisions based on their likely popularity, but hiring our former no.6 carries the sense of a ‘quick win’ which’d get the firm approval of Liverpool supporters and give Iraola another valued presence in his backroom staff.