Advantage Liverpool: Reds now have the ‘best chance’ to snap up ‘wonderkid’ as rivals pull out

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to a well-placed German football insider, Liverpool now appear to firmly have the upper hand in the race to sign highly coveted teenager Kennet Eichhorn.

Along with Manchester City, the Reds are understood to have submitted a ‘formal offer’ for the 16-year-old midfielder, who’s caught the eye with his performances at Hertha Berlin.

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In addition to the Premier League duo, the youngster has also been eyed up by several clubs in Germany, although one big hitter has now pulled out of the race.

Liverpool now have the ‘best chance’ to sign Eichhorn

German reporter Christian Falk has told CF Bayern Insider that Liverpool now have the ‘best chance’ to sign Eichhorn, with Bayern Munich having ceased negotiations with the capital club, while Borussia Dortmund could also drop out of contention.

However, the Reds aren’t likely to have a free run at the young midfielder, as RB Leipzig are touted to ‘join the race and make it interesting’.

When combining the teenager’s transfer valuation and a prospective signing-on fee, an overall package of €19m (£16.4m) will probably be required to secure his signature.

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Liverpool clearly see something they like in Eichhorn

At Eichhorn’s age, Liverpool would obviously be investing in future potential rather than proven quality, although he’s already been entrusted with 19 senior appearances for Hertha and has been hailed as a ‘wonderkid’ by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg (via X).

As FIFA regulations prohibit the international transfer of players under the age of 18, a threshold that the midfielder won’t hit until July 2027, the likelihood is that if the Reds do sign him this summer, he’d spend at least next season on loan in his homeland before then coming to Anfield.

Signing a player at such a tender age and with so little senior experience would obviously be a gamble, but LFC must firmly believe that he has an enormously high ceiling if they’re vying to snap him up so early in his career.

The ideal scenario is that Liverpool agree a deal for Eichhorn this summer and he continues his development in Germany, accruing valuable first-team minutes before being ready to make an impact on Merseyside.

The Reds must be wary of other clubs in the race for the youngster, especially ambitious newcomers such as RB Leipzig, but the information from a trusted source in Falk would suggest that we have a very strong chance of snapping up the prodigious starlet.