‘Movements are expected’ – Romano drops morning update on winger for whom Liverpool are ‘keen’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has shared a brief update on one winger who Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing this summer if the opportunity arises.

While the Reds continue to vie with Paris Saint-Germain for RB Leipzig wizard Yan Diomande, they’ve also been mentioned as a possible destination for one player with Luis Enrique’s back-to-back Champions League winners, namely Bradley Barcola.

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Last month, French outlet Le10 Sport claimed that the Merseysiders are ‘more insistent than ever’ on signing the 23-year-old, who had apparently been ‘increasingly receptive’ to the prospect of a move to Anfield.

Romano: Liverpool are ‘keen’ on Barcola

Romano took to X on Thursday morning with a fresh claim about the France international, who’s been called up by Didier Deschamps for the World Cup.

The Italian transfer guru said that ‘movements are expected’ around Barcola this summer, with Liverpool ‘keen’ on the winger along with Arsenal and an unnamed third club.

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If PSG sign Diomande, could that push Barcola towards Liverpool?

The Reds will obviously be determined to beat PSG to the punch for Diomande after investing so much time and effort into their pursuit of the RB Leipzig forward, but there may be a silver lining if they lose out to the Champions League holders in that particular race.

In that scenario, the Parisian outfit might be more inclined to let Barcola leave if a suitable offer arrives, given the increased competition for places in Enrique’s attack. As it is, the 23-year-old didn’t start any of his team’s European games since the round-of-16 win over Chelsea in March (WhoScored).

The Frenchman played mainly off the left flank in the 2025/26 season, where Liverpool already have Rio Ngumoha bursting through. However, he’s also capable of lining out on the right, where there’s a vacancy in the starting XI following the departure of Mo Salah.

His record of 13 goals in 49 matches in the most recent campaign isn’t spectacular, but was still higher than every forward at Anfield apart from compatriot Hugo Ekitike with 17. Plus, his aptitude for taking on full-backs would inject some welcome spark into a Reds attack which has been all too pedestrian over the last few months.

A move for Barcola would certainly be ambitious from the Merseysiders, but it’s definitely one to watch out for over the course of the summer.