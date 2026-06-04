“I’m ready for the challenge” – First words from Andoni Iraola as Liverpool’s new head coach

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Andoni Iraola has said that he’s ‘really excited’ to have been named as Liverpool’s new head coach and insists that he’s ‘ready for the challenge’.

The Merseyside club confirmed the appointment of the 43-year-old on Thursday evening, five days after the dismissal of Arne Slot, with the Spaniard touching down at John Lennon Airport this morning and then seen at the AXA Training Centre with sporting director Richard Hughes.

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Iraola ‘excited’ by the ‘challenge’ of leading Liverpool

In his first public words as the Reds’ head coach, Iraola told liverpoolfc.com: “[I’m] really excited, really excited, because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world. Feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool, but obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles – I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it, so I’m really excited to start.”

Speaking about the power of Anfield and the expectation which comes with leading Liverpool, he said (via liverpoolfc.com): “For me, football is about emotions, about passion. I’m quite cool-headed probably, during my life quite rational, I would say. But it’s true that when the game starts, when you have to celebrate a goal, something is inside, no?

“I think this inner energy, you need it as a player, you need it as a supporter, you need it as a coach. [There’s] no better place than Anfield.

“I think Liverpool gives me the chance to coach top players, and top players give you the chance to fight for titles, to win titles.

“Obviously when you arrive at a place, you cannot promise everything. You cannot promise, but it’s true that I understand where I’m coming and what is expected. I’m ready for the challenge.”

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Iraola knows what’ll be expected of him at Liverpool

Iraola will be under no illusions as to what’ll be expected of him as head coach of Liverpool – certainly a lot more than at his previous four clubs, with the greatest of respect to each of those.

Finishing sixth with Bournemouth in 2025/26 was rightly lauded as an exceptional achievement, but at Anfield the remit is to challenge for major silverware and not be left with a distant watching brief once the big prizes are handed out.

However, he’ll know about the nuances of the Premier League from working in it for the last three years, and his hard-working, high-pressing style of play is sure to resonate with Reds supporters.

Iraola knows all about the power of Anfield from being a visiting head coach, citing the frenzied atmosphere when his Cherries side lost 4-2 to Liverpool on the opening night of the recently concluded season.

He’ll be back there again in August, this time in the home dugout as he embarks on what’ll hopefully be a hugely successful reign in charge of the 20-time champions of England!