Czechia vs Guatemala Preview, Live Streaming, men’s international friendly: When And Where To Watch Live Updates free

Sports Illustrated Stadium is the official name of the iconic, soccer-specific stadium located in Harrison, New Jersey. If the name doesn’t ring an immediate bell, that’s because it was universally known as Red Bull Arena for nearly fifteen years. It holds 25,000 spectators, making it the sixth-largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and it features a world-class, natural Kentucky Bluegrass surface. It is widely praised by international players for being pristine, fast, and highly durable.