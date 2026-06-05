Forget Kroupi: It’s obvious Iraola must sign ‘magnificent’ £60m Bournemouth monster to improve Liverpool

(Photo by Steve Bardens & Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Alex Scott to Liverpool rumours, yet there have once again been rumblings of that nature.

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The now-Bournemouth midfielder was previously seriously linked with the Reds back in 2023, having impressed as a 19-year-old at Bristol City.

Fast forward to 2026, ahead of the impending summer transfer window, and it appears that the midfielder has once again been mentioned alongside the Merseysiders.

Liverpool should consider signing Alex Scott this summer

SportsBoom have claimed that the 22-year-old has emerged as a ‘major target’, but it’s a link to take with a pinch of salt, perhaps, until we hear word higher up the transfer news chain.

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Generally speaking, we’re not in favour of managers bringing on board players they’ve previously worked with. In the words of Jurgen Klopp, you have less to learn from them.

In this case, however, we’d be prepared to see incoming Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola make an exception.

How much will it cost Liverpool to sign Alex Scott?

Bournemouth are believed to value Scott at around the £60m mark, according to TEAMtalk.

With a contract set to expire in 2028, the Cherries are certainly well-positioned to demand a sizeable fee. Of course, unless a new contract is on the table, the upcoming transfer window likely represents the Premier League outfit’s best chance of capitalising on the midfielder’s value.

How would Scott benefit Andoni Iraola’s new team?

Liverpool probably need a couple of midfielders this summer, assuming that Alexis Mac Allister departs as is potentially expected.

The Argentine international has, with the greatest of respect, been quite a disappointment this season in a midfield largely carried by Dominik Szoboszlai.

We’ve already shown a commitment to Ryan Gravenberch long-term with the Dutchman’s contract extension, but Liverpool realistically need a new No.6 and a more viable operator on the left of midfield.

So what about Alex Scott?

Tactical Football Analysis describe the Bournemouth star as: “…a press-resistant, ball-carrying midfielder who links phases and helps his team progress the ball from midfield into the final third.

“He is very good at weaving through traffic…”

Daniel Storey (iPaper) told The Athletic’s Totally Football Show: “He is a magnificent midfielder who can really cope at the highest level.

“He’s one of those players where as soon as he goes to an elite club, he’ll suddenly be in the England squad, because he’s an excellent player.

“Liverpool need more dynamism in that midfield, if they’re going to play this higher tempo style of football.”

Sounds intriguing. And you can certainly get a whiff of that picture from the highlights reel @midopido21 shared on X (formerly Twitter) above.

Iraola could have Scott playing a double pivot with a natural six

What’s exciting from a Liverpool perspective, looking back at the footage, is how often you see Scott picking up the ball as Bournemouth’s deepest midfielder when the club starts its build-up.

But he’s not just a runner or facilitator. His passing range perhaps doesn’t get enough credit, with the No.8 often seen finding teammates in dangerous spaces without needing to utilise his ball-carrying skills.

He’ll just as easily mop up loose balls and cut off passing lanes, putting in a defensive shift wherever he finds himself on the pitch.

We haven’t really had that from Mac Allister for the vast majority of the 2025/26 campaign.

Which has us wondering how Liverpool’s midfield might look even more effective with Scott playing alongside a natural six whose main purpose, rather like Gravenberch last term, was to protect the backline.

Forget Eli Junior Kroupi, we say…