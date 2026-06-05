The Reds at World Football Forum: Warm-up for Wirtz, chance for Isak, African tests for Alisson and Mac Allister, and duel between Liverpool players in Texas

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos & Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Preparations for the start of the main football tournament of the year are in the final stages. The licensed platform 1xBet Ireland talks about the Matchday 1 games involving the national teams represented by Liverpool players. The promo code to unlock the free bets is available at the end of the article.

Brazil vs Morocco

Alisson Becker struggled with injuries throughout the season – which has perhaps played into reports of a potential exit from Liverpool this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport via TNT Sports) – but managed to recover in time for this year’s biggest sporting event and beat Ederson to become the first-choice goalkeeper for the Seleção. The Brazil national team are one of the tournament favourites, and their solid defensive play could prove decisive in their pursuit of the title.

On Matchday 1, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will face Morocco, the semi-finalists and the biggest surprise of the World Football Forum in Qatar. Alisson will surely have some work to do, but despite the strength of their opponents, Brazil are clear favourites for the match. The odds for them to win are 1.635, for Morocco’s triumph 6.1, and a draw is estimated at 3.94.

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Germany vs Curaçao

During the main football tournament, the Reds’ fans will be keeping a close eye on Florian Wirtz, Liverpool’s most expensive signing ever and the club’s main hope following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Die Mannschaft are clear favourites in the match against Curaçao. The odds on Germany’s victory stand at 1.048, and any other result would be considered a big surprise. The odds on a draw are 16.5, while a successful prediction for Curaçao’s win would increase the stake by 60 times.

Netherlands vs Japan

In this Group F match, fans are in for a celebration of Liverpool football. Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Ryan Gravenberch will face off against Wataru Endo. The H2H history favours the Netherlands, with 2 wins and 1 draw. However, the Oranje often lack consistency, so you can bet on them to win at attractive odds of 1.97. The odds for a draw are 3.72, and a win for Japan is offered at 3.96.

Sweden vs Tunisia

This season, Alexander Isak has spent more time recovering from injury than playing, but the striker could prove himself in America. As part of their preparations for this year’s biggest tournament, the Blågult lost 3-1 to Norway, but the Liverpool player came on as a substitute and scored a spectacular goal following a solo run.

On Matchday 1, the Swedes will face a tough Tunisia side, with both teams needing 3 points to advance to the knockout stage. The odds for a win for Isak and his teammates are 2, while a success for the Eagles of Carthage is estimated at 4.165. The odds for a draw stand at 3.48. Fans are in for a clash between two roughly equal sides, with any outcome possible.

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Argentina vs Algeria

In their opening match, the reigning champions will put the resilient Fennecs to the test. The Algeria national team boast a solid defence led by the experienced Ramy Bensebaini and the speedy Rayan Aït-Nouri. Argentina will respond with Lionel Messi’s skill, Julián Alvarez’s goal-scoring instinct, and Alexis Mac Allister’s determination.

The Liverpool midfielder hasn’t had the best of seasons, and a trip to the No. 1 football tournament will be a breath of fresh air for him. With the national team, Alexis occasionally plays on the left side of midfield – not the best position for Mac Allister, but his versatility allows him to be effective in any role.

Argentina are the favourites for this game, but Algeria could spring a surprise. Therefore, the odds on a win for the reigning champions are 1.43, a draw is estimated at 4.55, and the odds on a sensational victory for the Fennecs are 9.2.



*Odds might change eventually

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