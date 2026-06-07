Report: Liverpool regular has no fewer than eight clubs eyeing potential summer raid on Anfield

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is reportedly the subject of summer transfer interest from as many as eight different clubs.

There was an approach from Bayern Munich from the Netherlands international last year, but he made it quite clear that he had no intention of leaving Anfield, backing up his public comments by signing a new long-term contract in August.

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However, there were reports in recent days that the 27-year-old has submitted a transfer request on Merseyside, as he ‘does not see a future’ at the club after the sacking of his compatriot Arne Slot, who handed him 32 Premier League starts (and 41 in all competitions) in 2025/26.

Gakpo reportedly worried over his role at Liverpool

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Gakpo has concerns about his role at Liverpool under new head coach Andoni Iraola, with the Dutchman seemingly unhappy at the prospect of losing his starting berth to Rio Ngumoha and not prepared to accept a ‘reduced role’ witihn the squad.

His representatives are now said to be ‘carrying out due diligence on potential opportunities elsewhere’, and while Anfield chiefs aren’t actively seeking to offload our number 18, they could be prepared to hear out any ‘significant’ offers for him.

The report mentions no fewer than eight clubs who’ve been ‘made aware’ of his situation – two each from England (Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa), Germany (Bayern and RB Leipzig) and Turkey (Besiktas and Fenerbahce), along with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

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Could Liverpool use Gakpo to land one of their own transfer targets?

If Liverpool were to make Gakpo available for transfer this summer, it seems that he’d have no shortage of suitors waiting to pounce, and one of those mentioned above could be of particular intrigue.

The Reds continue to be strongly linked with a move for Yan Diomande and have made contact with Leipzig. With the Bundesliga side demanding more than £110m for the Ivory Coast international, though, Anfield chiefs might consider a player-plus-cash deal to reduce that figure somewhat.

If indeed the 27-year-old is pushing for an exit from Merseyside this summer, that might give FSG food for thought about a possible sale, especially if it’d help with landing one of their own transfer targets in return.

Gakpo has shown that he can be a terrific goal-poacher when he’s at his best, but he endured a poor 2025/26 season in which his goal tally fell by 50% from the campaign prior and he was frequently criticised for his performances.

Liverpool’s attacking options are currently spread quite thin, so unless those are bolstered over the summer, parting with the Dutchman would carry a massive risk. An exit in the coming months isn’t unthinkable, but we certainly wouldn’t be shoving him out the door with indecent haste.