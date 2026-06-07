(Video) What Rio Ngumoha humbly told England teammates in dressing room after Three Lions debut

Image via @England on X

Rio Ngumoha seemed humbled as he addressed his England teammates in the dressing room after he debuted in their 1-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday.

The Liverpool winger isn’t in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad and can’t be called up for the tournament due to FIFA regulations, but he was brought to Florida for two warm-up matches before their first group game against Croatia on 17 June.

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The 17-year-old played the second half against the All Whites in Tampa and earned plenty of positive reviews from the UK media for his performance.

Ngumoha gives thanks to England teammates

After the match, Jude Bellingham presented Ngumoha with a physical cap in the dressing room to mark the teenager’s senior debut, with the Real Madrid midfielder sharing some kind words as he proclaimed that the winger will have a ‘really bright future’ for both Liverpool and England.

The Reds starlet humbly told his teammates: “Thank you everyone. I’m happy…I’m speechless! I just want to say thank you. We keep going!”

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The future seems very bright for Ngumoha

Considering how comfortably Ngumoha has adapted to senior football, it seems staggering to think now that it wasn’t until last August that he played in the Premier League, marking his top-flight debut with a 100th-minute winner away to Newcastle.

He’s since shown that his heroic cameo at St James’ Park was no one-off freak event, putting in a multitude of eye-catching displays throughout a season in which many of Liverpool’s more experienced attackers misfired.

Obviously there’s still so much more to come from the 17-year-old, from whom more will be expected next season and beyond, but thus far he’s risen to every challenge at first-team level commendably.

Ngumoha seemed genuinely awestruck at being presented with his first England cap by Bellingham, one of only four players in history to debut for the Three Lions at a younger age, and there should be plenty more for him if he can continue excelling for his club.

You can view Ngumoha’s speech to his England teammates below, via @England on X: