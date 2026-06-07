Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool ace ‘keen’ for summer move, has sought teammate for advice on transfer

Images via Molly Darlington/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that one Liverpool player is ‘keen’ on a move elsewhere this summer and has reportedly sought the advice of one teammate at Anfield.

A few weeks ago, the Italian transfer guru claimed that Inter Milan are interested in signing Curtis Jones, who could emerge as a ‘really interesting option’ as he enters the final year of his contract with the Reds.

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He’s not been the only player in Andoni Iraola’s squad linked with a summer move to Italy, with Como understood to be eyeing Federico Chiesa, and there’s seemingly been a conversation between those two players in the days leading to the start of the summer transfer window.

Romano: Jones ‘keen’ on move to Inter

On Saturday night, Romano claimed on his eponymous YouTube channel that the Scouse midfielder would be open to joining the Nerazzurri and has spoken with his Italian teammate at Liverpool about life in Serie A.

The reporter said: “Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones. Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses, so there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on. [Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

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Liverpool must do their utmost to persuade Jones to stay

On the face of it, the figures quoted by Romano seem to be rather underselling Jones, a 25-year-old England international who’s won the Premier League and accrued plenty of elite-level experience.

However, it reflects the delicate nature of his contract situation, with renewal negotiations understood to be yielding minimal progress and Liverpool left to contemplate whether a summer sale might be best in order to avoid yet another free transfer exit from Anfield in 12 months’ time.

If Jones is indeed eager to join the Serie A champions and has sought Chiesa’s advice, he may well push for the move to happen, in which case the Reds would be fighting against the tide to try and keep him.

That said, LFC must try their hardest to keep the academy graduate at his hometown club, partly for homegrown quota reasons but also because of his importance to the squad in terms of his experience, versatility and deep-rooted love for the badge.

Hopefully the appointment of Iraola might at least persuade the 25-year-old to be a bit more patient and see how he gets on with the new head coach before making a definitive decision on whether to make the leap to Italy.