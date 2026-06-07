Report: The £40m reason why Ibrahima Konate is leaving Liverpool this month

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A new report has indicated the pay packet that Ibrahima Konate had been seeking in order to agree a new contract at Liverpool.

The Frenchman will leave Anfield as a free agent this month after five years with the Reds, having been unable to reach an agreement on terms with the club over a renewed deal, and he’s set to join Real Madrid ahead of next season.

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As recently as mid-April, the defender publicly proclaimed that he was likely to remain on Merseyside, but it’s since emerged that there was a sizeable discrepancy between what he wanted and what FSG were prepared to offer him.

How much was Konate seeking in order to remain at Liverpool?

A report for Football Insider has claimed that Konate’s wage demands ‘killed’ any chances of a contract renewal at Liverpool, who were understood to have offered him a ‘similar’ package to what he was already earning (£150,000 per week, according to Capology)