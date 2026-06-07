Bournemouth player makes exciting Liverpool prediction for next season with Iraola now in charge

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are ‘absolutely’ capable of winning the Premier League with Andoni Iraola in charge next season, according to one player who’s worked under the Reds’ new head coach.

The Spaniard was confirmed as Arne Slot’s successor in the Anfield dugout on Thursday evening and will be tasked with instigating a revival on Merseyside after the 2025 champions slumped to a fifth-place finish in the most recent top-flight campaign.

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That was only one position above the 43-year-old’s Bournemouth side, with him leaving the Cherries with the parting gift of a first-ever qualification for Europe and the highest league finish in their history.

Adams: Liverpool can win the title under Iraola next season

Speaking to reporters after the United States’ 2-1 defeat to Germany, Tyler Adams – who played under Iraola at the Vitality Stadium – was asked if Liverpool can win the Premier League with the Spaniard in charge.

The midfielder replied (via Ben Jacobs on X): “Can they? Liverpool? Absolutely. Under how he plays the game, with the types of players that they have and the style that he’s going to want to play, absolutely.”

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Iraola would be a miracle worker if he makes Liverpool champions in 2027

If Iraola is to emulate Slot by winning the Premier League in his first season as Liverpool head coach, it’d be a phenomenal achievement from the 43-year-old, who’d be taking over from a much lower base than his predecessor.

Whereas the Reds finished third with a nine-point gap to champions Manchester City in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign at the helm, the Spaniard would have to overhaul a whopping 25-point deficit to Arsenal if he’s to deliver our 21st league title next May.

There won’t be any massive burden on the new boss to win the title in 2026/27, but he will be expected to oversee a radical improvement on the previous campaign, when our chances of retaining our crown were realistically ended as early as November.

Just as pertinent from Adams is his comment about how Iraola will ‘want to play’ at Liverpool, with the head coach hopefully able to reproduce the attack-minded, high-pressing approach which served him so well at Bournemouth.

If nothing else, at least the appointment of the 43-year-old has injected fresh enthusiasm into a fan base which couldn’t wait for the most recent campaign to end and had been feeling far more trepidation than excitement about the immediate future of the club.