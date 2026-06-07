Explained: Why Rio Ngumoha won’t play at 2026 World Cup even if England are hit by injuries

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha was handed his senior debut for England in their 1-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday, but he won’t be playing at the upcoming World Cup even if Thomas Tuchel’s squad is hit by injuries in the coming days.

The Liverpool winger has been included in the travelling party for two pre-tournament friendlies in the United States and played the second half of the victory over Darren Bazeley’s side, earning plenty of positive reviews for his performance in Tampa.

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Participating nations at the World Cup are allowed to draft in replacements for injured players up to 24 hours before their opening match, which for the Three Lions is against Croatia on 17 June, but even in that instance the 17-year-old is precluded from selection for the finals.

Why won’t Ngumoha play at the 2026 World Cup?

Under Article 24.1 of FIFA’s official Regulations for the 2026 World Cup, the ‘final release list’ (i.e. the final 26-player squad for the tournament plus coaching staff and team officials) ‘shall contain only players who were named on the provisional release list’.

The ‘provisional release list’ refers to a longlisted selection of 35-55 players for the tournament submitted a month in advance of the opening match, with Tuchel utilising the maximum allocation for that particular list.

However, according to The Mirror, Ngumoha wasn’t among the 55 names included in that provisional list, and therefore cannot be drafted in for the World Cup even if one or more players from England’s final 26-man squad were to be ruled out for any reason before the Croatia game.

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Ngumoha’s chance should come around again

It’s a shame for the Liverpool winger that even his bright performance on Saturday (and potentially another against Costa Rica on Wednesday) won’t earn him a shot at World Cup glory this summer, but the experience will greatly stand to him nonetheless.

At his age, there ought to be many more opportunities to play for England in a major tournament – it’s just a case of whether he maintains his brilliant form of recent months throughout the course of his career, and avoiding bad luck with injuries and the timing of them.

From a Reds perspective, Ngumoha not playing at the 2026 finals may be a good thing, as he’ll have the next few weeks to rest up away from the unforgiving scrunity of an expectant nation, whilst also avoiding the potential injury and fitness pitfalls which could come with playing high-intensity matches in searing heat.

Encouragingly for the 17-year-old, his new club coach Andoni Iraola has already placed on record his commitment to enhancing the development of young players at Liverpool, and the winger’s performances during the 2025/26 season must surely have struck a chord with the Spaniard.

Barring some woeful misfortune, Ngumoha’s World Cup chance will very likely come around again, especially with a boss who seems inclined to giving the teenager plenty of scope to demonstrate his world-class potential even further.