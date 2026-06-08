Exclusive: Danny Murphy names three Liverpool players he’s ‘fascinated’ to see at the World Cup

Images via talkSPORT and Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Danny Murphy has said that he’s ‘fascinated to see’ how three Liverpool players in particular get on at the 2026 World Cup, which begins on Thursday.

Excluding those who are leaving Anfield this month on free transfers, there are eight members of the current Reds squad going to the tournament, with Netherlands having the largest LFC representation with three.

Alisson Becker (Brazil) Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) Wataru Endo (Japan) Alexander Isak (Sweden) Florian Wirtz (Germany) Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

For some of those who’ll be involved in North America, they might see it as an opportunity to silence their critics after a difficult season at club level, particularly the two men whose signings cost in excess of £100m.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Murphy keen to watch three Liverpool players in particular

In an exclusive interview with Empire of the Kop (in association with NetBet Sport), Murphy was asked which Liverpool players he’s most looking forward to watching at the World Cup, and he picked out three in particular.

The former Reds midfielder said: “As I think a lot of Liverpool fans are, I’m really looking forward to seeing how Alexander Isak is. Hopefully he’ll be fit and flying and raring to go, because it’d be great for Liverpool if he could have a good World Cup and be back to what we know he can be, so that’s a fascinating one.

“There’s Florian Wirtz, who had moments in the season where you know he’s getting there and then he dipped again. I always enjoy watching him but can he lead a German team that’s in a bit of transition? Can he be the one to make things happen and take responsibility, and gain some confidence and belief before he gets back to Liverpool?

“I’m really fascinated to see if Ryan Gravenberch can cement a place in the Dutch side and what role he plays. We know he’s played under [Arne] Slot in a deeper role, but we know he’s capable of playing a more forward role as well, which could be something that Iraola looks at.

“I’m interested to see him because I really enjoy watching him. I know he didn’t quite have the same season that he did the previous season, but he could still be a big player for Liverpool moving forward.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool trio will have points to prove at the World Cup

Gravenberch was an unused member of Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad, but he’s likely to be a starter for his country at this year’s World Cup, and how he performs after a testing season at Liverpool will be compelling to see.

As Murphy referenced, the 24-year-old’s positional deployment will also be intriguing. He’s alternated between a no.6 and no.8 role under Ronald Koeman for the Oranje, whereas Slot used him almost solely as a defensive midfielder for the Reds over the past two years.

Meanwhile, both Wirtz and Isak may feel they have a point to prove after the barrage of criticism which has been levelled at them throughout their first season at Anfield.

Outside of a purple patch of form between Christmas and late January, the German playmaker scored only once in the whole campaign. In 10 caps for his country since joining Liverpool, he has four goals and assists each, so he’s tended to be at his best for the Nationalmannschaft, who as a team will be desperate to atone for their group stage exits in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Isak looked set to have the summer off not so long ago, but Sweden’s improbable qualification and his return from a broken leg has given him a shot at the biggest tournament in football. How he’d love a sudden surge of form in North America to silence his many detractors over the past year.

Andoni Iraola will no doubt have a keen eye on all eight of his players who’ll be involved at the World Cup, in the hope that they can all impress at the finals and – crucially – return to Merseyside later in the summer without any injury concerns.