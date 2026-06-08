Report: How Darwin Nunez feels about Liverpool return as he seeks to rip up Al-Hilal contract

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Darwin Nunez could be open to the possibility of a return to Liverpool less than a year after leaving Anfield.

The Uruguay striker spent three years on Merseyside, scoring 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Reds before departing for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia last August.

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However, the 26-year-old suffered the ignominy of being cut from his club’s domestic squad earlier this year to make way for winter signing Karim Benzema, and he was duly linked with a swift return to the Premier League.

Nunez would be open to rejoining Liverpool

On Monday, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported that Nunez is now seeking to agree a mutual termination of his contract with Al-Hilal, which still has two years to run, and therefore become available as a free agent.

It’s claimed that the Uruguayan ‘would like to return to Liverpool’ if the opportunity were to arise, with Newcastle, Chelsea and Barcelona all understood to be eyeing a possible swoop for the former Reds number 9 if he were to leave the Saudi Pro League.

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Could there be scope for Nunez to rejoin Liverpool this summer?

Nunez had fallen out of favour at Anfield under Arne Slot, starting just eight matches in our triumphant 2024/25 Premier League campaign, but could the Dutchman’s exit and the subsequent appointment of Andoni Iraola shift the goalposts for him?

Our new head coach is patently aware of how good the striker can be when he’s on song – his four goals against Bournemouth was the joint-most against any one opponent in his time at Liverpool (Transfermarkt), including one stunning finish in a Carabao Cup win on the south coast in autumn 2023.

The Reds already have two expensively acquired centre-forwards in Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, although the former has struggled for fitness since his move from Newcastle last year and the latter is set to miss the remainder of this calendar year with a serious injury.

In that context, could there be a viable window of opportunity to snap up Nunez if he becomes available on a free transfer?

It seems improbable for now, as the Uruguayan may be conscious of slipping down the pecking order whenever both Isak and Ekitike are available, but the idea of a return to Anfield for an enigmatic yet popular striker is an intriguing one.