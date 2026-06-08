‘Noise seems to be growing’ – Journalist cites Liverpool swoop for PL midfielder as ‘one to watch’

Images via Kate McShane/Getty Images and talkSPORT on YouTube

One transfer reporter has claimed that ‘noise seems to be growing’ around a potential Liverpool swoop for a Premier League midfielder this summer.

The arrival of Andoni Iraola as the Reds’ new head coach has raised intrigue around which players he might seek to target, and it seems inevitable that the Merseysiders will be linked with some standout names from his previous club Bournemouth.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

To that effect, reports from SportsBoom in recent days cited Alex Scott as a ‘major target’ for LFC, with the Cherries maestro having first emerged on our radar three years ago when he was a teenager at Bristol City.

Alex Scott to Liverpool cited as ‘one to watch’ this summer

Transfer reporter Alex Crook has now talked up the possibility of Liverpool raiding Iraola’s former club for the 22-year-old, albeit with the caveat that his current employers are seeking to secure a new long-term deal for him.

When reports of a potential Reds raid for Scott were mentioned on talkSPORT, the journalist replied: “Yeah, that noise seems to be growing, and you can understand why because I think it was problem last season for Liverpool, that midfield.

“Gravenberch and Mac Allister certainly weren’t on the same level, and Alex Scott is a player that Iraola knows well. I know Bournemouth are keen to tie him down to a new contract, but [it’s] certainly one to watch.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

What qualities would Scott bring to Liverpool?

Neither Jurgen Klopp nor Arne Slot signed players from their previous clubs when they were in the Liverpool dugout, but could Iraola go down the ‘alma mater’ route and push for Richard Hughes to bring Scott to Anfield?

The Reds’ current sporting director oversaw the midfielder’s move to Bournemouth in 2023, and the prior working relationship between all parties might possibly entice the 22-year-old to Merseyside to complete the three-pronged reunion.

Scott isn’t a pure ‘destroyer’ in the number 6 role in the mould of a Fabinho or Wataru Endo, but figures from Fotmob show that he’s one of the best midfielders in the Premier League when it comes to recovering possession and winning duels, and he also sets his team on their way with his dribbling ability and passing range.

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Recoveries 6.14 88th (top 12%) Fouls won 1.89 88th Successful dribbles 0.91 86th Defensive contributions 12.18 84th Clearances 2.55 84th Duels won 5.82 73rd Dribble success 55.8% 72nd Duel success 55.6% 72nd

Reports from TEAMtalk have cited a valuation of £60m for him, so it’d obviously require plenty of faith from Liverpool to spend that much on one player, but Iraola already knows how to get the best out of him, and he’s proven that he can excel in the English top flight.

To use Crook’s phrasing, this might be ‘one to watch’ as the summer progresses, depending on where it fits in with the Reds’ other transfer priorities between now and the end of August.