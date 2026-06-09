‘Your world does change overnight’ – Ex-Liverpool midfielder sounds warning note for Andoni Iraola

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has advised Andoni Iraola that his life will ‘change overnight’ as head coach of the Merseyside club.

The Spaniard has just been appointed as Arne Slot’s successor at Anfield off the back of his excellent work with Bournemouth, where he earned hero status for leading them to their highest-ever domestic placing in 2025/26 and a first European qualification in their history.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

However, expectations and scrutiny will be much higher in L4, and Jamie Carragher has already voiced a cautionary note over the potential impact on players’ fitness in the second half of the season from the 43-year-old’s intense tactical methodology.

Murphy warns Iraola over added scrutiny at Liverpool

While Murphy has been ‘really impressed‘ by Iraola’s first words as Liverpool head coach, he’s warned the Spaniard about the added pressure which’ll come with the job, from both inside and outside the club.

The former Reds midfielder exclusively told Empire of the Kop (in association with NetBet Sport): “Iraola hasn’t yet been at a club where he’s had the world’s eyes on him on a daily basis, hanging on every word and every decision he makes, every post-match interview, all those things that come with being Liverpool manager. That’s gonna take a bit of time to sink in.

“I experienced it as a player where your world does change overnight. He’ll know it, but he won’t have dealt with it. That’s gonna be a test for him and of course he’s gonna be dealing with bigger egos. The reality is there’ll be more knocks on the door and more selection headaches. Bournemouth have a small squad, and these things all come when you go to a bigger club.

“He doesn’t tick every box, but we’ve seen many times with big clubs that even when they get managers in who do tick every box, it can still go wrong.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Iraola must be relishing that challenge at Liverpool

While the reaction from fans and pundits to Iraola’s appointment at Liverpool has rightly been largely positive, some have expressed the caveat that he’s never previously taken charge at a club with such high expectations and that the leap may prove too big for him.

However, every single manager/head coach has to start from somewhere, and the 43-year-old has earned a crack at the Anfield job because of his exceptional work at Bournemouth, who incredibly were just three points away from qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Also, his three years at the Vitality Stadium have given him ample experience of the nuances of Premier League management – this isn’t a case of overachieving in a European division and then coming into the English top flight.

Iraola will have been under no illusions about the added scrutiny which comes with the Liverpool job before taking it, even if he’s yet to properly experienced it until the new season begins in August.

Having joined the Reds from Crewe Alexandra in 1997, Murphy is well-placed to speak about the much greater attention which comes from representing the Merseyside club, but we don’t doubt that our new head coach is prepared for that and ready to embrace the challenge.