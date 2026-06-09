‘Expect to see…’ – Journalist issues Liverpool transfer hint as FSG’s intentions outlined

Liverpool seemingly have a defined age profile in mind when it comes to identifying prospective signings for the summer transfer window.
Of the seven players the Reds brought in during the summer of 2025, five were born in the 21st century, with third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman the only addition over 25 at the time of his arrival (he was 28).
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Even with the squad losing two of its most experienced campaigners in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, FSG are seemingly set to look towards the long-term with their planned recruitment for the upcoming transfer window.
Liverpool likely to target played aged 24 and under
In the latest Transfer DealSheet from The Athletic, Anantaajith Raghuraman outlined the profile of players that Liverpool are likely to target this summer, with ‘wide-multi functional attackers’ set to be the priority, and a midfielder and right-back also likely to be sought.
The journalist added: ‘Expect to see players under the age of 24, as well as a continued recruitment drive around players approaching their 18th birthday.
‘Liverpool are keen to bolster their development squad with some of the best young talent across the world and are scouting heavily in that area to help prepare for the future.’
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Liverpool have looked to youth in their recent transfer dealings
The Reds’ transfer dealings since their £446m trolley dash last summer have followed a clear pattern – signing largely unproven youth with a view to reaping the rewards in the long-term future.
First-team addition Jeremy Jacquet is only 20, while defensive signings Mor Talla Ndiaye, Noah Adekoya and Ifeanyi Ndukwe are all in their teenage years – as is high-profile summer target Yan Diomande, one of the most sought-after wingers in European football at present.
When looking at the age profile of the Liverpool squad which is currently set to begin the 2026/27 Premier League season on 22 August (pending further ins and outs), the majority are aged 25 and under, with only three born prior to 1997 (Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Wataru Endo).
|Ages as of 22 August 2026
|Number of players
|17-21
|5
|22-25
|10
|26-30
|6
|31+
|3
Liverpool’s recruitment strategy would appear to make sense, with FSG by and large staying away from signing players who are already beyond the prime of their careers in recognition that their resale value would be minimal.
It’s just important that the Reds go into next season with ample high-level experience to balance out the long-term potential and aren’t left with a squad which is a bit too green in comparison to our rivals.
At present, thouugh, the age distribution seems to be ideally balanced, even with the exits of Salah and Robertson.
To balance the youthful profile – I submit that Darwin Nunez ON A FREE TRANSFER to come back to the club who loves him/and who he loves IS A NO BRAINER.
Let me tell you this – the idea is fantastic…Nunez is all class…his running/his pressing/his aggression/his enthusiasm/his love for Liverpool…all point to ONE THING…SUCCESS…Added to all the positives we have Iraola a top class Spanish speaking pressing manager…Iraola will get the absolute maximum best out of Darwin and his return will end up in Ainfield’s Annals as one of the best comeback scenarios of all time. YNWA
Massive clear out, shakeup and surgery is must for LFC. LFC should go all out for Yan Diomande & Kroupi, both 19 years of age, wingers for RW and LW respectively, academy stars like Ngumoha and Josh Abe will give them competition. Academy players like Luca Stephenson and Luke Chambers should be given a chance around first team this term as LFC are light in full back areas. LFC should sell Gakpo, Chiesa, MacAllister, Endo, MacConnell, Bajcetic, Koumas, Ramsey, Gomez, to raise funds. Alex Scott and Matheus Fernandes/Mamadou Sangare should be brought in midfield or maybe Ayyoub Bouaddi or Lamine Camara. LFC should also invest in young prospects like Banjaqui and Dayann for fullback positions (these players are linked for transfers recently). One more CB (ideally Luka Vuskovic) and LFC are settled for CB positions for years to come as they have already signed young players like Ndiaye and Ndukye apart from Jacquet and Leoni.