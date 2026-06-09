‘Expect to see…’ – Journalist issues Liverpool transfer hint as FSG’s intentions outlined

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Liverpool seemingly have a defined age profile in mind when it comes to identifying prospective signings for the summer transfer window.

Of the seven players the Reds brought in during the summer of 2025, five were born in the 21st century, with third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman the only addition over 25 at the time of his arrival (he was 28).

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Even with the squad losing two of its most experienced campaigners in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson, FSG are seemingly set to look towards the long-term with their planned recruitment for the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool likely to target played aged 24 and under

In the latest Transfer DealSheet from The Athletic, Anantaajith Raghuraman outlined the profile of players that Liverpool are likely to target this summer, with ‘wide-multi functional attackers’ set to be the priority, and a midfielder and right-back also likely to be sought.

The journalist added: ‘Expect to see players under the age of 24, as well as a continued recruitment drive around players approaching their 18th birthday.

‘Liverpool are keen to bolster their development squad with some of the best young talent across the world and are scouting heavily in that area to help prepare for the future.’

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Liverpool have looked to youth in their recent transfer dealings

The Reds’ transfer dealings since their £446m trolley dash last summer have followed a clear pattern – signing largely unproven youth with a view to reaping the rewards in the long-term future.

First-team addition Jeremy Jacquet is only 20, while defensive signings Mor Talla Ndiaye, Noah Adekoya and Ifeanyi Ndukwe are all in their teenage years – as is high-profile summer target Yan Diomande, one of the most sought-after wingers in European football at present.

When looking at the age profile of the Liverpool squad which is currently set to begin the 2026/27 Premier League season on 22 August (pending further ins and outs), the majority are aged 25 and under, with only three born prior to 1997 (Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Wataru Endo).

Ages as of 22 August 2026 Number of players 17-21 5 22-25 10 26-30 6 31+ 3

Liverpool’s recruitment strategy would appear to make sense, with FSG by and large staying away from signing players who are already beyond the prime of their careers in recognition that their resale value would be minimal.

It’s just important that the Reds go into next season with ample high-level experience to balance out the long-term potential and aren’t left with a squad which is a bit too green in comparison to our rivals.

At present, thouugh, the age distribution seems to be ideally balanced, even with the exits of Salah and Robertson.