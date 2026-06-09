Fabrizio Romano confirms massive Yan Diomande to Liverpool update on Tuesday afternoon

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently pushing hard to sign Yan Diomande ahead of PSG this summer.

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Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds can pursue the Ivory Coast international more aggressively, given Mo Salah’s departure.

The Ligue 1 champions are still keen admirers of the winger, but first need to sort out the futures of several first-team stars, including Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool appear ahead of PSG for Yan Diomande

The Reds are, for the time being, seemingly ahead in the race to land the ‘electrifying’ RB Leipzig wide man.

“Diomande is probably one of the most exciting and electrifying wingers on the market,” the transfer insider spoke on the Here We Go Podcast.

“Now, it’s difficult to find players who can be young, talented [good in] one-v-one, fast, score, deliver assists… it’s very difficult.

“He’s wanted by Liverpool and PSG. Both clubs are still in the mix. Liverpool are really pushing and really insisting to make it happen. For Liverpool, he’s a top, top priority. They are offering important money to the player to get it done. On the other side, PSG are also keen but it depends on what happens Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos and Kang-in Lee. There are players that have to leave at PSG, while at Liverpool they’ve already made space with Mo Salah leaving and more players.”

How long that situation remains balanced in our favour, of course, remains to be seen.

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Liverpool must act quickly to make key summer transfer window signing

We find ourselves in something of a serious pickle ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Salah’s departure, coupled with the potential looming exit of Federico Chiesa, would leave Liverpool completely bereft of options on the right flank.

We need to sign wingers this summer – it’s quite simply non-negotiable. And the fact of the matter is that Diomande, albeit pricey beyond the €100m mark, would secure the future of the position and provide an immediate injection of quality.

It’s a signing you get the impression Richard Hughes and the recruitment team would rather wait a year for, allowing the Ivorian time to develop in the Bundesliga.

But it’s time we can’t afford. PSG are still in the mix, and we suspect the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City will come into play next year anyway.

So there’s a pressing need to get this deal done, no matter which way you look at it.

How much do RB Leizpig want for Diomande?

Sources close to the club indicate that Leipzig are now pushing for £120m.

It’s a somewhat insane figure for a 19-year-old winger, but one Leipzig are entitled to slap on Yan Diomande’s shoulders ahead of the World Cup.

Not to mention the fact he’s got four years left on his contract and the German outfit can be sure to cash in a huge cheque next summer regardless.

Liverpool find themselves over a barrel with no way out, we’re afraid.