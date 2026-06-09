‘Leave him alone’ – John Barnes pleased with summer decision involving Liverpool ace

Images via George Wood/Getty Images and The Overlap

John Barnes is pleased Rio Ngumoha has not been included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The tournament, hosted by Mexico, United States and Canada, gets underway on Thursday with the Three Lions’ first game a week on Wednesday against Croatia in Texas.

Ngumoha is currently in America training with Tuchel’s side and featured in the second half of Saturday’s friendly defeat of New Zealand in Miami.

The teenager’s impressive performance on his senior international debut has led to some suggesting he should’ve been included in Tuchel’s 26-man squad – but ex-Red Barnes believes it was right to leave him behind.

“Leave him alone, let him develop. First of all, he’s not even playing for Liverpool, he’s a sub for Liverpool,” the former England international told talkSPORT (via Liverpool.com).

“So until he gets in Liverpool’s team consistently and plays well, don’t put the pressure on him.

“That’s why I’m glad he never played a lot last year in a Liverpool team that may not have been doing well. Because if they’re not doing well and he suffers because of confidence and not playing, it could affect him.

“Let him develop slowly, and I’m hoping for Arsenal to do the same with Max Dowman.

“Just let them develop and leave them alone. If you’re not playing for Arsenal and Liverpool regularly, why are you going to be playing for England?”

Ngumoha was named man of the match following the victory over the Kiwis recently and that led to talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham claiming Tuchel had been made to look ‘a little bit foolish’ by not including the winger in his squad.

The 17-year-old featured 29 times for Liverpool last term and was one of the very few positives to come from a dismal campaign for the Anfield-based outfit.

Ngumoha’s time will come

People will argue the youngster should’ve started a lot more games than he did last season, but it is important that exciting talents are not thrown into the deep end too quickly.

It’s a gradual process but new Liverpool boss Andonia Iraola will know he’s got a real talent on his hands at Anfield.

Iraola’s full throttle attacking style of play will suit Ngumoha down to the ground and we’re certainly looking forward to seeing what he can achieve next term.

At just 17 years of age, the former Chelsea youngster has a bright future ahead of him and there’ll be plenty of future World Cups for him to represent his country.

England have a lot of quality in wide areas so for the Liverpool man to be even be in and around the senior side proves how highly thought of he is.

Our No. 73 will be eager to have a strong pre-season as he aims to be a regular fixture in the Reds side next season.