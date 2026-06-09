Just in: Kennet Eichhorn transfer decision made after ‘most attractive’ offer from Liverpool

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images for DFB)

Liverpool appear to have been thwarted in their efforts to snap up coveted Hertha Berlin teenager Kennet Eichhorn, according to an update which emerged on Tuesday lunchtime.

Last week, German football insider Christian Falk claimed that the Reds had the ‘best chance’ to sign the 16-year-old after Bayern Munich pulled out of the running, removing one powerful competitor for the midfielder.

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However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X just after 1:30pm this afternoon with an update which suggests that the Merseysiders’ effors to sign the youngster have been in vain.

Eichhorn rejects ‘attractive’ Liverpool offer

He reported that, ‘despite Liverpool’s intensive efforts’, Eichhorn has opted to remain in his homeland, with Bayer Levekusen now ‘pushing hard’ for a permanent transfer while RB Leipzig ‘remain hopeful’ of securing his signature.

It’s added that the Anfield giants had subbited the ‘most attractive’ offer (one which was higher than any of the Bundesliga clubs in the race for him) ‘both financially and in terms of the club’s stature’, but the player decided against moving to England.

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A pity for Liverpool, but their chance might come again

Even though Eichhorn would’ve been signed with a view to the long-term at Liverpool rather than coming in to make an immediate impact, his rejection of the Reds’ offer still comes as a blow to the Merseysiders.

The aforementioned Plettenberg has described the 16-year-old as a ‘wonderkid’ (via X), and he was entrusted with 19 first-team appearances for Hertha in the most recent campaign – no mean feat for a club of their stature, even when operating in the 2.Bundesliga.

If the youngster is convinced in his own mind that remaining in his homeland would be best for his development, then nothing FSG could do or say is likely to alter that stance, so they’ll now be forced to park their interest for the foreseeable future.

However, that isn’t to say that Liverpool can’t go back in for Eichhorn further down the line once he’s gained more experience in Germany and maybe feels ready to take the leap abroad when he’s more mature football-wise.

The catch is that he’ll surely be much more expensive to sign then than he is now, but at least it hasn’t been for the want of trying from the Reds.