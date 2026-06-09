Liverpool handed Alex Scott warning as transfer could be imminent after afternoon update

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Bournemouth are in talks with Liverpool-linked Alex Scott to extend his terms on the south coast, reports Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

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The Cherries midfielder has been increasingly mentioned in the same breath as his boss Andoni Iraola’s new club ahead of the summer transfer window.

This comes with the Reds understood to be likely to dip into the market for a new midfielder or two, with an out-and-out holding six surely the priority.

Bournemouth want to hand Alex Scott a new contract

In a similar vein to Yan Diomande, Liverpool find themselves at a bit of a crucial crossroads this summer.

Romano’s update highlights the sense of urgency, given that the Merseysiders could quickly find themselves losing the battle before it even begins.

🚨🍒 New contract proposal from Bournemouth to Alex Scott includes the possibility to include a release clause. Club did the same with Huijsen, Rayan and more – ready to replicate model with Scott if player accepts. pic.twitter.com/D88ul0op6p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2026

While the 22-year-old Englishman would surely be a cheaper option next summer, presumably, when his proposed release clause kicks in, it presents a huge stumbling block for Liverpool.

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First off, we need numbers as a matter of priority, and if one of Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szoboszlai (yet to sign a contract extension) ends up departing, a new midfielder will become an absolute priority.

Liverpool have a ticking clock with Scott

The immediate priority for our rivals this summer would appear to be one of selection of elite midfielders playing at clubs lower down the table.

Elliott Anderson at Nottingham Forest, for instance, is understood to be courted by both Manchester City and Manchester United. And we would strongly suspect that someone will look to test the waters for Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace before long.

Scott, over at Bournemouth, however, strangely doesn’t seem to be picking up much attention beyond that of, reportedly, Liverpool.

So, similarly, Diomande, the best time for us to strike may very well be in the current window before the midfielder garners more attention over the course of the next campaign.

It will naturally mean having to dig deeper into the club coffers to make a deal happen, of course. Potentially to the tune of £80m for Alex Scott’s signature, if recent reports are to be believed.

But at this point, can we really afford to be penny-pinching?

Assuming that Liverpool are as alarmed about Scott’s contract talks as we are, don’t be surprised if they look to nail down this transfer imminently.