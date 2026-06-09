Liverpool may need to stump up £80m to sign midfield maestro who’s wowed Iraola and Guardiola

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing a potential summer move for Alex Scott, but they’ll likely need to stump up a seismic sum of money if they’re to land him from Bournemouth.

The Reds’ head coach Andoni Iraola and sporting director Richard Hughes both came to Anfield from the south coast, but if the 22-year-old is to follow suit, it’d probably require a club-record sale from the Cherries to make it happen.

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Transfer reporter Alex Crook told talkSPORT on Sunday that ‘noise seems to be growing’ around a poetntial move to the northwest for the midfielder, adding that it’s ‘certainly one to watch’ in the coming weeks.

However, an update from Ben Jacobs on X on Tuesday lunchtime hinted that Liverpool will need to dig deep in order to convince Bournemouth to sign Scott, amid efforts at the Vitality Stadium to tie him down to a new contract.

Bournemouth want £80m for Liverpool target Scott

The reporter posted: ‘Understand Bournemouth value Alex Scott at around £80m and plan to offer the midfielder a new deal. Yet Liverpool and Manchester United have Scott on their radar. Spurs also hold appreciation.

‘Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is intent on keeping Scott with hope he’ll sign a new contract, likely with a release clause. This was the case when Antoine Semenyo extended last summer.’

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Are Liverpool likely to pay £80m for Scott?

The £80m figure cited by Jacobs is a significant increase on the £60m that TEAMtalk reports mentioned last week, and it’s natural that the Cherries are determined to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of the midfielder.

Iraola lauded an ‘amazing‘ performance from Scott when Bournemouth won at Arsenal in April, while Pep Guardiola labelled him an ‘unbelievable player‘ dating back to when he played for Bristol City against Manchester City in the FA Cup in 2023.

To have coaches of that calibre praising the 22-year-old so effusively speaks volumes for his talent, and he stood out as one of the best midfielders in the 2025/26 Premier League for his dribbling and ball-winning attributes in the middle of the park.

However, whether Liverpool will deem him worthy of an £80m outlay is another matter, and even if the Reds were to compile an offer for that amount, it’s possible that it might be too late if the Cherries have already tied him down to a bumper new contract.

Bournemouth have seeminlgly set their stall out when it comes to Scott – now it’s over to Hughes to decide whether a move for the Guernsey native is worth pursuing, or if better value can be found for positional alternatives.